The February trade deadline is approaching, as it has been a quiet market. Trade rumors have been swirling around the league, but only two trades have gone down. The Boston Celtics sent Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs, while the Washington Wizards traded Rui Hachimura to the Lakers for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. Other than that, it’s been a dry market. Moves could be made closer to the deadline as teams get desperate to upgrade their team. The Phoenix Suns are in 7th place in the Western Conference at 25-25.

They have dealt with injuries to Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Cameron Johnson, and more throughout the season. Paul and Johnson have returned, but Booker remains out for at least another week. Phoenix made it to the NBA Finals in 2021 but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. Last season, the Suns were the one seed in the West but lost in the Conference Semi-Finals to the Luka Donic-led Dallas Mavericks in seven games.

The current roster is good, but they don’t have the depth to make a deep run in the West. Paul is in the late stages of his career but is still a quality point guard. However, they need more depth around him and Booker. Deandre Ayton has also had issues with head coach Monty Williams and signed with the Indiana Pacers as a restricted free agent in the offseason before the Suns matched the deal.

The trade deadline will be important for them, and it could swing the momentum for them one way or the other. With that said, here is the Suns’ nightmare scenario for the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Suns can’t find a Jae Crowder trade

One of the trade chips that have been mentioned all season long is Jae Crowder. Crowder and the Suns agreed to find a trade before the season, and there has been some interest. However, they have been unable to complete a deal as they are looking for a role player in return.

The 32-year-old veteran forward plays a 3&D role, and teams like the Bucks and Miami Heat have expressed interest. Crowder averaged 9.4 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals, shooting 34.8 percent from three.

He’s a quality role player, but the relationship with Phoenix doesn’t seem likely to be repaired. Finding a deal for him will be essential for the Suns to try and bring in a role player. However, it seems like they may not find a deal. This would be the worst-case scenario for Phoenix at the deadline, as he is their biggest trade chip. If they are going to upgrade their roster, it will likely include Crowder, even if it’s a three-team deal.

The front office tried to complete a three-team deal with the Wizards and Bucks, which would have sent Crowder to Milwaukee, second-rounders to Washington, and Hachimura to Phoenix. The Wizards ultimately decided to take the Lakers’ offer.

The Suns need to search for another deal like this where they can upgrade their roster while trading away Crowder. Finding a third team to facilitate a trade with Milwaukee could be difficult, and a straight-up deal seems unlikely. If Crowder remains on the roster past the deadline, they should try and work with him to get him back to playing games.

If the Suns are unable to find a deal for Crowder and unable to get him back in the rotation, it will be a nightmare scenario.