The Phoenix Suns have started off the season 19-14, putting them in 4th place in the Western Conference. Phoenix is led by their star guard duo of Devin Booker and Chris Paul. However, they were struck with injuries early on.

They have also faced many storylines, with a new owner on the way after Robert Sarver’s controversy. Billionaire Mat Ishbia will take over the team, which could impact how the Suns treat the trade deadline.

Phoenix has also reached headlines with Jae Crowder, as they have been unable to find a trade partner for him thus far. That will be an intriguing storyline to follow as the deadline approaches. With that said, here are the Suns’ way-too-early predictions for the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Jae Crowder finally gets traded

While it’s been difficult, Phoenix should eventually find a trade partner for Crowder. The 32-year-old veteran forward is a 3&D player, but he has not played this season due to a dispute with the team. The Suns have been looking for a role player that fits their team in return for Crowder, which they have been able to find.

However, contenders at the deadline should be interested in him as he has playoff experience and can fit on almost any roster.

Last season, he averaged 9.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 39.9 percent and 34.8 percent from three. Although he hasn’t played this season, he is a proven role player that can contribute to a playoff team.

However, there seem to be some general managers that dislike Crowder holding out.

“You’re not that good, bro. What are you doing? It’s a weird dynamic. It’s one thing if Kevin Durant’s holding out because he’s not getting paid enough, but Jae Crowder? Seriously?” the unnamed GM said, per Heavy Sports.

It will come down to who the Suns are able to get in return to make an impact for them.

Suns Acquire A Difference-Making Forward

The Suns have been linked to many potential names and could make a move as they look to improve in the tight Western Conference race. Adding a forward could make a real difference next to their star guards and Deandre Ayton. Mikal Bridges has been a phenomenal presence for Phoenix as a forward, becoming one of the best 3&D players in basketball.

Adding another stud forward into the starting lineup could help the Suns get back to the Finals. One name that has been hot on the trade market and Phoenix has been linked to is Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma is having a breakout campaign, averaging 21.8 points and 7.6 rebounds, shooting 46.9 percent and 34.3 percent from downtown.

He would be an ideal player for the Suns to acquire, but it could be difficult. Washington isn’t keen on moving Kuzma, despite him preparing to enter free agency this offseason.

If they are unable to make a move for Kuzma, they could go a tier down and go for Eric Gordon. Gordon has been in trade rumors for years with the Houston Rockets, but no deal has been made. He is a 3&D player but is a veteran at 34 years old. This season, he is averaging 11.4 points while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from behind the arc.

It will be an intriguing trade deadline ahead for the Suns as they try to move Crowder and acquire a new role player.