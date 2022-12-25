By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Phoenix Suns have been two of the top teams in the Western Conference the past couple of seasons and it appears they may have a bit of a rivalry brewing. On Wednesday, the Grizzlies gave the Suns a beatdown. They were up 39-20 after the first quarter and cruised to a win. Suns star guard Devin Booker did not play in the matchup and Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks let loose a volley of trash talk towards Booker during the game as per Damichael Cole of The Commercial Appeal.

There was a lot of chirping going on during the game today. Dillon Brooks said he was talking to Devin Booker on the bench. “I told him I really wanted him. I hope he plays in the M, so I can guard him. He ain’t scoring 50 on me.” Dec. 27 at FedExForum 🔥🔥 — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) December 24, 2022

The next time these two teams will matchup against each other will be Dec. 27 in Memphis. It’s worth noting that the last time Devin Booker played against the Grizzlies in Memphis back on Apr. 22, he dropped 41 points albeit in a Suns loss. Dillon Brooks also played in that game and had 30 points of his own although it seemed like he did little to slow Booker down. Booker is expected to be back for Christmas Day so it’s likely he’ll play on Dec. 27.

Brooks has been a valuable starter for the Grizzlies since he was drafted with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft. As someone who has surpassed his draft position, he has career averages of 14.9 points per game while shooting 42.0 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from three-point range. This season he is putting up 17.9 points and shooting 34.8 percent from three-point range.

The Grizzlies have been one of the best teams in the West. They currently hold a 20-11 record and are tied with the Denver Nuggets for the best record in the West. The Nuggets currently hold the tie-breaker, however.