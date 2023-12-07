The Phoenix Suns have championship aspirations this season, but there's one young player who should receive more playing time moving forward.

The Phoenix Suns are one of a handful of teams that are in “championship or bust” mode. With Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and eventually Bradley Beal once he returns from injury, the Suns feature a core of stars that is going to be extremely difficult to contend with. While the chemistry is still going to take time to develop, there’s no question that Phoenix is not a team you want to see in the postseason if you’re in the Western Conference.

Frank Vogel has his work cut out for him to build the Suns into a dominant defensive team given his personnel, but we’ve seen him do it in the past both with the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers. The Suns are currently a middle-of-the-pack team in terms of record and net rating, but getting Beal back in the fold should provide a big boost.

While the Suns wait for their new “Big 3” to get back on the court together, Vogel should turn over a few stones and see if he can find a higher upside role player than some of the players currently in his rotation.

The Suns should give more minutes to Bol Bol

We’ve been down the road before with Bol Bol, both in Denver and Orlando. There has to be a reason why he hasn’t been able to hold down a regular rotation spot, and playing for multiple different coaches who all came to the same conclusion is troubling.

Still, though, Bol Bol is just 24 and the second youngest player on Phoenix’s roster. He started 33 games for Orlando last year, and while his three-point percentage left something to be desired at 26.5 percent, he made an impact defensively with his length and mobility.

Bol Bol is known mostly for his ballhandling ability and knack for scoring at his insane size (7-foot-3) and length, which might not be something Frank Vogel is craving off his bench. Still, Bol should be given a shot in the rotation at some point during the season to see if can provide a spark, as Phoenix’s second unit lacks scoring pop and Bol goes through stretches where he looks incredible. Phoenix should be willing to ride out the ups and downs with Bol because he’s a matchup nightmare and provides a completely different element than the rest of Phoenix’s bigs.

Might it be a waste of time for Vogel to invest minutes in a player he doesn’t want to rely on in the postseason? Maybe. Bol’s shot selection is shaky, and it’s unclear if Phoenix’s veterans would be thrilled seeing him take possessions on all for himself. But in a second group in small stretches, Bol Bol could give the Suns a talent infusion that’s needed given all the limited role players that are getting minutes right now.

Bol Bol has only played seven minutes all season, as Phoenix has gone with Drew Eubanks as the primary backup 5. While Eubanks is solid and more along the lines of what Vogel is looking for from his bigs, it would be fascinating to see Bol get a chance to play next to superstars and a properly spaced floor. Can his shot selection be reformed? Can he focus primarily on protecting the rim and rebounding? Bol Bol is in his 5th year now, and this might be his last real shot at reforming his game and making good on some of the promise that made him such a highly touted prospect.

The ceiling for Bol Bol is so much higher than some of the players getting time ahead of him that it would make sense for Frank Vogel to at least get a look in real action and make sure he’s not missing out on a potential impact player for a team with championship aspirations.