It seems like Suns head coach Frank Vogel is going to take a look soon at Bol Bol if his words after their loss to the Raptors are a hint.

There was a bit of a hullabaloo this past offseason when the Orlando Magic waived Bol Bol due to a roster crunch; Bol, after all, was able to rack up impressive stats in his stint as a starter for the Magic early on in the 2022-23 season, and at only 24 years old, there may very well be untapped potential left in the 7'3 big man. Thus, there was a bit of excitement when the Suns took a flier on him this past offseason, as the veteran Suns team could, perhaps, unlock a different level from him.

However, Bol, much like he was for the majority of the 2022-23 season, has fallen way out of the Suns' rotation, picking up nothing but garbage time minutes behind Jusuf Nurkic, Drew Eubanks, and Chimezie Metu. However, it seems like Frank Vogel is going to take a look soon at the 24-year old center, if his words in the aftermath of the Suns' 112-105 defeat to the Toronto Raptors is any indication.

“Bol Bol is going to get a chance for us. There are guys ahead of him in the rotation right now — Chimezie came in and gave us really good minutes, these guys were playing well. But we're not forgetting about Bol Bol, he's gonna get his opportunity,” Vogel said in his postgame presser, per Duane Rankin of AZCentral.

"Bol Bol is going to get a chance for us." Frank Vogel on Bol Bol, who has only played in three games this season for the Phoenix Suns for a total of seven minutes, the fewest on the team. #Suns pic.twitter.com/6hcxaW3LFG — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 30, 2023

At the moment, it's not like the performances of Drew Eubanks and Chimezie Metu as the Suns' primary backup options behind Jusuf Nurkic warrant a seismic change in their rotation. But they didn't sign Bol this past offseason just for him to rot on the bench, which is what he has done so far in tallying the fewest minutes of anyone on the team.

In spurts, he could perhaps swing games with his length on the interior, warping the way the court looks for the opposition (by utilizing his amazing length) for a good few minutes before his flaws, namely his slow processing of the game, poor strength when guarding in the paint, and overall offensive disjointedness, get exposed. And who knows, perhaps the 24-year old big man has improved by leaps and bounds while learning from the likes of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.