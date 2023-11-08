Super Mario Bros. Wonder has become the fastest selling Mario game ever. Here's what you need to know about Nintendo's newest success.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has continued to impress. Nintendo's latest Mario installment debuted less than a month ago on Switch and is already a major success. Nintendo recently released its latest financial results for the title. Super Mario Bros. Wonder has shifted 4.3 million units globally in just two weeks. This makes it not only the biggest release, but also the fastest selling Super Mario title.

It's also important to note that Super Mario-related titles also tend to sell consistently over a long period. Nintendo is likely anticipating this title will be an important purchase for gamers during the upcoming holiday season. With the Switch nearing the end of its lifespan, this also means that Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the last major Mario game to be released on Switch. This should mean that this game will be sold well into the new year as well.

Nintendo has credited the “global excitement” for a large part of their sales. Super Mario Bros. Wonder wasn't the only major Mario project to be released this year. It's no secret that the Super Mario Movie has played a large role in driving sales around the world. The film helped renew old fans' love for the franchise and kept its current fans locked in with a wonderful experience.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has also received incredible ratings so far. 95% of Google users liked the game, and many reviews praise Wonder for its gorgeous art style and visuals. The game never stops surprising its players, and so many new, zany items and characters have made Wonder truly wonderful.

On top of Super Mario Bros. Wonder's success, Nintendo still has much more in store. 2024 will see plenty of upcoming Switch titles be released. Several of these games will be revivals of former Mario games and even a few new ones like Princess Peach: Showtime!

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has brought back the love that fans had for the original 2D installments in the Mario franchise. Wonder's immaculate visuals, fun new powerups, and creative choices for players to make have helped make it the fastest-selling Mario game ever.

For more gaming news and features, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.