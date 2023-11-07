Nintendo has reconfirmed the release dates of several upcoming games for the Switch. Here's a look at what's to come in 2024 on the Switch.

Nintendo has reassured fans by confirming some great games are coming to Switch in 2024. After publishing their six-month financial report for FY2024, Nintendo has reconfirmed release dates for a few upcoming games. Here's a look at the list of confirmed Switch titles for 2024.

Another Code: Recollection: January 19th, 2024

Mario vs. Donkey Kong: February 16th, 2024

Princess Peach: Showtime! March 22nd, 2024

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD: Summer 2024

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door 2024

Metroid Prime 4: TBA

Fans can rejoice at the fact that there will be plenty more Mario content within the next year or so. After Super Mario Bros. Wonder has done so well, Mario vs. Donkey Kong should be another great installment to the franchise. Mario vs. Donkey Kong is a remake, but the Switch is sure to modernize the series in a way we haven't seen before. Princess Peach: Showtime! is another huge installment Nintendo is making. The beloved Princess will be the main protagonist once again. This marks the first game where Princess Peach is the main protagonist since Super Princess Peach back in 2005.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is a revival of the game which came out in 2013. Mario's brother has had several games made solely his own, and now the second installment of Luigi's Mansion will be made to play on Switch. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is another revival game set to come to the Switch. Perhaps Nintendo will decide to release this game on July 22, 2024, which would be the 20th anniversary of the original game's release.

Outside of the Mario world, Nintendo is also releasing Another Code: Recollection. This game will be the first new Switch title to be released in 2024. The story follows 13-year-old Ashley, as she searches for her long-lost father. Metroid Prime 4 is another game that is supposedly going to be released next year. However, fans may be a bit concerned about that title, as the game has been a “TBA” entry on the Switch for the past four years.

While rumors of the next Nintendo console coming soon continue to drift around, it's nice to know that Nintendo still has a solid lineup of games dropping in 2024. If that's not exciting enough, Nintendo still has the final Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC dropping this week. It'd also be hard to forget about Super Mario RPG, which releases on November 17th, 2023.

There's a whole lot to look forward to on the Switch in the next year or so. Nintendo is certainly treating fans to some great games in what could be the last year of its lifespan.

For more gaming news and features, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.