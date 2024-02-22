Developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio returns to the Monkey Ball scene once again to create an exciting new installment for the series.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble arrives soon for Switch players, with a release date set for Summer 2024. Developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio returns to the Monkey Ball scene once again to create an exciting new installment for the series. Overall, the new series brings the familiar gameplay experience with new mechanics, local multiplayer, and a 16-player online mode. Without further ado, let's dive into the details!

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Release Date – June 25th, 2024

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble releases on Tuesday, June 25th, 2024, exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Overall, different versions of the game are currently available for pre-order:

Standard Edition – $49.99 Base Game

Digital Deluxe Edition – $69.99 Base Game (Digital) SEGA Pass 6 playable SEGA all-stars with unique stats! 15 SEGA Themed customization items

Legendary Banana Edition – Price TBD Base Game Slipcase Reversible Cover Exclusive Banana Suit 40-page physical Art Book, including sketches and behind-the-scenes art work



Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Gameplay

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is a platforming video game and part of the Super Monkey Ball series, which began in 2001. It first came out for arcade machines in Summer 2001, before launching on Gamecube just months later. Since then, it's become a classic arcade-style video game with multiple releases on several platforms. Overall, the upcoming installment in the Super Monkey Ball series features some exciting new gameplay elements.

If you've never played a Monkey Ball game before, the gameplay is very simple. You're essentially a monkey in an invincible rolling ball who gets to play through numerous challenging levels involving physics and momentum. An analogy that comes to mind is the Super Mario Galaxy rolling levels, but a lot easier to control.

In fact, Banana rumble offers the option of using motion controls, or standard buttons to help you discover which works best for you.

Firstly, you can compete in online matches with up to 16 players in a race to become the top banana. However, the game does offer a 4-player co-op mode, and a new Adventure mode, though more on this later. Some of the online modes include:

Race Mode – Race to the finish!

Banana Hunt – Collect as many bananas as you can!

Robot Smash – Team Up to defeat robots!

Perhaps the best new feature comes in the form of a new Spin Dash Move, which enables players to surge past rivals. We expect players will instantly find ways to create new shortcuts to create insane outcomes for each level or race. Overall, it lets you dash over obstacles while providing a nice speed boost. Additionally, Banana Rumble offers over 300 items to customize your Monkey, so that no two chimps look the same.

Overall, the Super Monkey Ball games have always been easy to get into in terms of gameplay. It provides an easy-to-pick up gameplay style, but becomes more challenging as you try to master it. However, the true fun of these games comes from playing with friends and enjoying all the chaos that ensues.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Story

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble will feature a story mode that follows AiAi and his gang on a quest to seek seven mysterious artifacts. The mode, playable with up to 3 other friends, includes 200 new stages to roll around in. Overall, the quest of the story involves searching for the Legendary Banana.

The game features several known Monkey Ball characters, like AiAi, MeeMee, Baby, and a brand new character named Palette. Together, our cast of unforgettable monkeys brings a lighthearted adventure through multiple environments.

While simple, the story works effectively for the kind of game Super Monkey Ball is. Since the days of it being just an arcade game, the Super Monkey Ball series has always focused on its party element. It makes for a great experience to play with friends on party night.

Overall, we look forward to the release of the latest installment of the Super Monkey Ball series. Check out some of the other announcements from the Switch Direct Partner Showcase, like the Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection. For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.