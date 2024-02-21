Yes, we're referring to the original Battlefront titles developed by Pandemic Studios

The Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection release date is arriving soon, bringing back the original Battlefront experience from the mid 2000s. For clarification, we're referring to the original Battlefront titles developed by Pandemic Studios. For years, players who wanted to enjoy the classic games had to own an older generation system, like the PS2 or Xbox original, though the Xbox does support the games via Backwards compatibility. However, you needed to own the original disc in order to play. That is no longer the case, as its finally launching on new-gen systems.

Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection Release Date – March 14th, 2024

The Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection releases on March 14th, 2024 for PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game costs $34.99 USD plus tax, and includes both Battlefront I and Battlefront II. Overall the collection brings the memorable duo back to the modern age of gaming, available with online play up to 64 players. Without further ado, let's dive in to deeper details.

Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection Gameplay

The original favorites strike back. Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection is coming March 14. Learn more: https://t.co/xSUe7JWxuQ pic.twitter.com/lFnjcu3gLi — Star Wars (@starwars) February 21, 2024

The Star Wars Battlefront games are third-person (switchable to first-person) shooters which revolve around the two main wars of the series. You can partake in epic battles during the Clone Wars, controlling the Galactic Republic or Confederacy of Independent Systems (CIS). Additionally, you can also choose either side in the war between the Galactic Empire and Rebel Alliance, which took place long after.

Overall, the games featured several modes, from a story mode, galactic conquest mode, online, or Instant Action. However, the most default mode is the typical Command-post capturing mode. Here, you whittle down enemy forces, and capture command posts (respawn points) in an attempt to bring their soldier count to zero. Fight in iconic settings within the original six movies, like Bespin, Naboo, and even Jabba's Palace.

You control the footsoldiers of the Star Wars universe, though Battlefront II does let you control Jedi characters. Overall, this means you'll be fighting most of your battles as a Clone Trooper, Stormtrooper, Rebel Marine, or Droid.

Additionally, both games features Galactic Conquest, which lets you choose a scenario and side to fight as. For example, you can choose the Empire and decide to rid the Galaxy of Rebel Scum. Therefore, you need to take over each Rebel planet, earning resources as you spread the Empire.

In Battlefront 1, Galactic Conquests is very simple. Both sides take turns attacking planets, and the first team with three wins gets to capture a planet automatically. Overall, it made for a simple yet addicting mode with a nice progression system.

However, Battlefront II upped the ante with a bigger galaxy to fight in. Additionally, it added a Shop and credit system which enables you to buy items like a Jedi, Garrison bonus, Extra Munitions, and much more. Overall, Galactic Conquest makes for a great single-player/co-op mode.

Speaking of co-op, yes, you can play split-screen with friends just like the original version. Despite living in a day and age of online-only games with no split-screen, the Classic Collection lets you play with your buddies on the same couch.

Lastly, Battlefront II enables players to even play as their favorite heroes from the original movies. Want to play as Han-Solo, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Mace Windu, etc? Don't worry, because the sequel installment allows players to fight as their favorite Star Wars characters. Furthermore, the game includes a Hero Assault Mode, which exclusively lets players play as Hero characters from the franchise.

Furthermore, Battlefronts I and II allow players to drive in iconic Star Wars vehicles across all the different maps. For example, you could pilot a AT-AT Walker on Hoth, or the more mobile AT-ST on planets like Endor. Battlefront II even expanded the gameplay with Space Battles, letting you pilot all sorts of ships from the movies.

Overall, the Space Battles made for some of the most exciting action, with numerous ways to win. For example, you could pilot a droid ship and focus on one or all of the following:

Destroying enemy ships

Blowing up enemy defenses/support ships

Targeting specific spots on the main enemy ship, like Shields, Life Support, Engines etc.

There's so much to explore in the Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection that writing about it all would take a novel. Therefore, we'll leave the rest for you to discover when the game launches this March.

Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection Story

Star Wars Battlefront I & II both feature Story modes:

Battlefront I lets you re-live historic moments from the first six movies. Battle as the droids on Naboo, or take on Separatist forces on Geonosis. Overall, it was a fairly simple story mode, but still a great addition nonetheless.

Battlefront II's 501st campaign is still, to this day, one of the best Star Wars stories in a video game. You take control of the clones throughout War of the second and third movie. Each level is complimented with a cutscene narrated by Temuera Morrison. His epic voice, along with the dramatic narrative, make for an absolutely epic story that takes you all the way to the fall of the Jedi and beyond. The campaign even lets you partake in battles never seen before.

For example, the 501st campaign actually gives you a chance to pit Stormtroopers against Clones and Droids in different levels, creating unique situations. Overall, the campaign experience here is great, especially for those who love the Clones. Outside of Republic Commando, it's perhaps my favorite story that follows Clone Troopers in video game format.

Overall, that wraps up everything you need to know about the Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection. Personally, I can't wait to see a classic Battlefront game with online again. Although PC players had no issue playing online with OG battlefronts I and II, console players can now enjoy online with up to 63 other people. Additionally, now people can choose between the classic version, or Dice's new Battlefront games, which didn't leave as lasting of an impression.

