Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

For an NBA player, scoring is the best way to turn some heads and make an impact. Make no mistake, defense is important, but at the end of the day, the game is decided by the number of points a team scores.

As everyone knows, the best basketball players in the league usually average over 20 points per game. However, some of the more unlikely players have found a way to accomplish this feat. Although it was a step-up on their part, it still caught a lot of people off-guard and fans just don’t celebrate them enough. For this piece, let’s take a look at 10 most surprising NBA players who once averaged 20 in a season.

10. Mike James

20.3 PPG, 2005-06

Being on a struggling team is a great opportunity to step up. As part of the 27-55 Toronto Raptors in the 2005-06 season, James emerged as the second-leading scorer of the team with 20.3 points per game. As someone who mostly played backup guard, averaging 20 a game in a single season had to be the greatest achievement of his NBA career.

9. Al Harrington

20.7 PPG, 2008-09

After thriving as a role player for the Indiana Pacers, Al Harrington ended up in a New York Knicks squad after getting traded by the Golden State Warriors. Upon arriving in New York, Coach Mike D’Antoni gave Harrington the greenlight to shoot, allowing him to score 20.7 points per game for the rest of the 2008-09 season with the Knicks. It was enough to lead the team in scoring, despite having guys like Jamal Crawford, Nate Robinson, David Lee, and Danilo Gallinari.

8. David Lee

20.2 PPG 2009-10; 20.1 PPG 2011-2012

David Lee was a double-double machine, though he has not breached a 20-point average for most of his career. However, he was able to double his scoring output after playing for some terrible teams such as the 2009-10 Knicks and the 2011-12 Warriors. Given that those teams were struggling, Lee was one of the few bright spots who also made two All-Star appearances.

7. Ricky Davis

20.6 PPG, 2002-03

Ricky Davis has had a lot of moments of immaturity and selfishness during his years in the league. But despite those moments, Davis manned the fort for the Cleveland Cavaliers before the arrival of LeBron James. Davis led the squad, averaging 20.6 points per outing. But despite his efforts, the Cavs would post a measly 17-65 record. It made sense given that Davis was jacking up all kinds of shots, making only 41 percent of them.

6. Antoine Carr

20.1 PPG 1990-1991

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As an undersized big man off the bench, Antoine Carr was a great role player. After playing several seasons for the Hawks as a backup big man, Carr took his talents to Sacramento. However, despite coming off the bench, Carr would go on to lead the 25-57 Kings in scoring by averaging 20.1 points per outing in the 1990-1991 season. It would be the only season when he averaged at least 20 per game. But after leaving the Kings, Carr would return to become an effective role player.

5. Ben Gordon

21.4 PPG 2006-2007; 20.7 PPG 2008-2009

Mostly a catch-and-shoot player, Ben Gordon elevated his individual game dropping 21.4 points per game in 2006-2007 and 20.7 in 2008-2009. While catch-and-shoot players frequently scored in spurts, the Bulls decided to maximize his catch-and-shoot abilities as it even saw Gordon drop 42 points against the Celtics in the 2009 Playoffs.

4. Damon Stoudamire

20.2 PPG 1996-1997

After starring in college, the lowly Raptors team seemed like a great opportunity for Damon Stoudamire to pile up the scoring sheet. Despite only standing at 5 ’10, Stoudamire defied the sophomore’s curse by averaging 20.2 points per outing for a team that went 30-52 for the season. After playing for the Raptors, Stoudamire would never match that production again.

3. Isaiah Ryder

20.4 PPG 1994-1995

Although he had a lot of off-court issues, Isaiah Rider can be a great isolation scorer. He proved that by averaging 20.4 points per game during his second year in the NBA. While he was a talented scorer, he’d still be known more as a player who got benched for Kobe Bryant in the Lakers’ three-peat conquest in 2001.

2. Andrea Bargnani

21.4 PPG 2010-2011

Although many consider Andrea Bargnani as a bust, the 2006 NBA Draft top overall pick played like a first rounder at least for one season. He averaged a career-high 21.4 points per game during the 2010-2011 season. However, his numbers didn’t really improve the state of the franchise with the team going 22-60 that year.

1. Michael Adams

26.5 PPG 1990-1991

After the Nuggets were championship contenders, the franchise opted to enter the rebuilding chapter a season later. In the 1990-1991 season, Michael Adams emerged as the team’s go-to scorer, averaging 26.5 points per outing. While his production looked good at first sight, Adams also made only 39.4% of his shots from the field and 29.6% from rainbow country while attempting 8.5 threes per outing. Given his inefficiency as the best player on the team, the Nuggets would go on to post a 20-62 win-loss card.