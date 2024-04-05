It was a bit of a disappointing 2023-24 season for the Syracuse Orange. They had a decent overall record, 20-12 overall and 11-9 in ACC play. But they lost in the first round of the ACC Tournament against NC State and missed out on the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season. Syracuse suffered another blow this week when it was announced that star guard Judah Mintz would be entering the NBA Draft as per Mike Waters of Syracuse.com.

Judah Mintz was a potential NBA Draft pick last season after his freshman year but he opted to return to Syracuse for another season. Although he had a few more years of college basketball eligibility left, he opted to pursue professional basketball.

Judah Mintz could be a first round NBA Draft pick

Judah Mintz’s overall numbers were about on par or slightly less than his freshman year, but he’s still a good bet to be a first round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. This particular draft class is considered to be not that strong and that could play a factor in where Mintz is potentially drafted.

Mintz played in 32 games this season, including one game off the bench, at a little over 33 minutes per game. He averaged 18.8 points per game, 3.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals with splits of 43.8 percent shooting from the field, 28.2 percent shooting from the three point line and 76.5 percent shooting from the free throw line.

With Mintz’s shooting percentage from the three point line dropping from last season’s 30.3 percent, there will likely be questions about Mintz’s shooting potential in the NBA. That could cause him to drop in the draft.

A natural shooting guard, Mintz played point guard often this season at Syracuse. His strength lies in his slashing game; being able to attack the rim and put pressure on the defense. He upped his free throw attempts this season from 5.8 to 8.3.

Syracuse’s continued rebuild under Adrian Autry

With Mintz’s departure, Adrian Autry gets to continue to reshape the roster in his vision. This was Autry’s first season as head coach of the Orange, and a fairly successful one at that.

Autry got his first start at coaching in the NCAA as an assistant at Virginia Tech in 2010. He had been at Syracuse since 2011 under Jim Boeheim as an assistant until this past offseason when Boeheim stepped down. Autry was one of the best players in Syracuse basketball history.

The Orange will have at least three new players next season with 2024 commits Donnie Freeman of IMG Academy and Elijah Moore of Our Savior Lutheran School, and Eddie Lampkin transferring from Colorado.

Although Mintz will be departing, Syracuse should return their other top scorers in JJ Starling and Chris Bell. Starling was second on the team in scoring this past season at 13.3 points per game, and Bell was third at 12.0.

Mintz finished second in the ACC in scoring this past season behind only North Carolina’s RJ Davis. Starling and Mintz were both natural scoring guards, and now Autry has the opportunity to put a more natural point guard alongside Starling.