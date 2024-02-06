Syracuse basketball is dismissing one of its players from the program.

Syracuse basketball is parting ways with one of their players. Benny Williams is leaving the team after being dismissed from the program, per a statement from the school. Williams had been suspended earlier in the season for violating team rules.

“Everyone in the program wishes Benny the best,” the Syracuse basketball program posted to social media.

Williams struggled to find his way on the floor this season for Syracuse. The junior forward appeared in 18 games, but averaged only 17 minutes of playing time per contest. He finishes his season at Syracuse averaging a little more than 5 points a game, along with 4 rebounds and an assist.

Syracuse basketball is 14-8 on the season, after losing three of their last four games. The Orange are 5-6 in the ACC, holding on to hope they can make the NCAA tournament. The team gave up 99 points in a blowout loss to Wake Forest on February 3. The squad is led by first-year coach Adrian Autry, who replaced Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

Williams finishes his career at the school having played in 77 games over three seasons. He started 24 contests for the Orange, averaging just under 5 points a game. He came off the bench in all of his appearances this season for the club. He had a season-high 15 points this year in a 81-73 victory for Syracuse over Pitt at home. Williams was a highly sought high school recruit, and is expected to be sought by many other college basketball programs.

Syracuse basketball next plays Louisville on Wednesday. The game tips off at 7:00 Eastern.