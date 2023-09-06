A new F1 23 Pro Challenge has arrived, pitting you against Ferrari Driver Charles Leclerc. The event makes for the second Pro Challenge in F1 23. Last week, F1 players took on a challenge from Max Verstappen on the virtual Zandvoort Circuit. The #1 driver in F1 right now finished with a time of 1:10:621, which players had to beat in order to unlock his Dutch GP helmet.

If you missed out on the challenge last week, don't worry. You have until September 11th to defeat Charles Leclerc's time. The reward this time includes his unique Italian GP helmet in F1 23.

The challenge is simple. Beat Leclerc's time of 1:20:151 at Monza. You can check out his performance below:

Prove you're faster than @Charles_Leclerc in #F123 👀 He's set a #ProChallenge time of 1:20.151 at Monza. Beat him before Sep 11 to unlock his #ItalianGP helmet in-game ⏱🇮🇹 ▶ F1 World > Play > Solo & Multiplayer > Pro Challenge#F123 is out now 👉 https://t.co/MCmq5UqZgT pic.twitter.com/8mKtuJrzcl — EA SPORTS™ F1® (@EASPORTSF1) September 5, 2023

Throughout his lap, Leclerc shares some tips and hints on certain areas of the circuit that might help players.

Charles Leclerc joined Formula One back in 2018 as a driver for Alfa Romeo. One year later, he joined Ferrari, where he's been ever since. While Leclerc has never won an Formula One Championship, he came close last year with a second place finish. While Verstappen and Red Bull continue to dominate, the rest of the league has struggled to keep up.

Leclerc's 2023 season hasn't been the greatest. He got off to a rough start with two retires in his first three races. He's only had two top-three finishes this year in Azerbaijan (3rd) and Austria (2nd). With eight races remaining this season, Leclerc hopes to end the season on a strong finish, even if he can't reach first place.

Charles Leclerc F1 23 Pro Challenge – How To Play?

In the F1 World Menu, select Play > Solo & Multiplayer > Pro Challenge. From there, you're all set to take on one of the most popular drivers in the league.

Recently, F1 23 dropped an update that added new AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo. Additionally, the update fixed many issues with the gameplay experience. Codemasters also recently announced everything new coming to the game this month. The new additions include the Scuderia Ferrari update, Alfa Romeo Tribute, and F1 Replay for the Italian Grand Prix.

