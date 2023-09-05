The F1 Italian Grand Prix went fairly well for Carlos Sainz. He was able to deliver a pole position in front of the Tifosi and ended it on the podium alongside Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Everything was looking right until he noticed that one of the Scuderia Ferrari driver's personal belongings had gone missing in Milan.

Carlos Sainz was headed to check out from his hotel stay and enjoy a week away from racing before the F1 Singapore Grand Prix. But, the Ferrari star did not see one of his prized watches. Sainz along with his bodyguard chased down the thieves. They were eventually able to track them down and turn them over to the police.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It took a few days before the F1 star addressed the issue. Eventually, he would break his silence in an Instagram story. Sainz had posted three different versions in Spanish, Italian, and English to ensure that fans were not worrying about him.

“As many of you already know, yesterday we experienced an unfortunate incident in Milan. The most important thing is that we are all OK. This will only remain as an unpleasant anecdote,” he said after the incident after the Italian Grand Prix. Carlos also thanked the Scuderia Ferrari and F1 fans for their wishes after the news broke, “Many thanks to all the people who helped us yesterday. To the Milan police for their quick intervention, and thanks for all your messages.”

He was not hurt nor was anyone involved during the attempted robbery.