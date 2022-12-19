By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

India captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of this week’s second Test against Bangladesh, multiple news outlets claimed on Monday. The 35-year-old batter was expected to lead the national team in Mirpur after missing the opening game of the two-match series in Chattogram. But the BCCI and the Indian selectors feel that he needs more time to fully recover from his thumb injury that he suffered during the ODIs against Bangladesh. With a jam-packed home season ahead against where the Indian cricket team will face Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia in the first quarter of 2023, the BCCI didn’t want to rush Rohit Sharma back into action.

According to reports, Rohit Sharma’s injury has healed considerably and he’s batting without pain in the nets. Still, there are some concerns about his fitness as he has not been able to field for a prolonged period. After analyzing his condition, the Indian board decided against employing his services for the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

While Rohit Sharma’s unavailability is a massive blow to India as he’s an important figure in the side’s scheme of things, particularly at the top of the order, stand-in skipper KL Rahul and opener Shubman Gill fared well together in the series opener in Chattogram.

Notably, Shubman Gill was among the pick of the batters in India’s second essay when he ended up completing his maiden Test hundred.

Earlier the likes of Mohammad Kaif and Ajay Jadeja urged Rohit Sharma to skip the last Test against Bangladesh to allow Shubman Gill to continue his good form in the neighboring country.

“It is a tough call because of the template they are following in Test cricket. They are playing with five bowlers. You could have adjusted him if you were playing four bowlers. It will be difficult to fit him in. He might have to wait if Rohit Sharma comes back,” Mohammad Kaif said while arguing in his favor. “He has the form. If I am Shubman Gill at the moment, I will not think if my selection will happen or not, I have done my job. No one can stop him from becoming an all-format player,” he added. “Shubman Gill has the technique, scores runs consistently, and has the hunger. He scored in the IPL and won Gujarat Titans the title, has scored centuries in ODI and Test cricket, so his 2022 has been fantastic,” the ex-India batter said. “You will not be able to stop such a player for a long time, whether you have to drop KL Rahul or Shreyas Iyer for that, the place will get created. He is looking better and better whenever he is given the opportunity. The Test match is after three days, Rohit Sharma might not come as well,” Mohammad Kaif noted.

Similar sentiments were echoed by former India batter Ajay Jadeja.

“Tabhi toh bol raha hu Rohit ko bolo ghar me baithne ke liye (That is why I suggest Rohit should stay at home). When a player suffers a hand fracture and you cannot hold the bat for about 10 days, even if you recover, you cannot really join the team the very next day. It takes another 1- to 15 days. And we don’t even know the extent of the injury yet. That is why I suggest this. We are looking for a temporary solution and this is the best solution for it,” Ajay Jadeja concluded.

On the other hand, cricket pundit Sanjay Manjrekar disagreed with Ajay Jadeja, saying that if Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were available for selection, Shubman Gill will not be included in the team’s starting line-up.

“This guy has got a hundred, he has looked good. Let’s imagine if Rohit Sharma is fit, KL Rahul and Rohit are your first-choice openers, you have to go back to Rohit Sharma. He is your captain. KL Rahul is not getting as many runs as he would like but they are not going to leave KL Rahul out,” Sanjay Manjrekar said. “Shubman Gill may have to sit out. Ajinkya Rahane, it happened with him once, I think. It has happened before Indian cricket,” he added. “I think overseas, they may have played an extra batter. But here, they will play 5 bowlers. There is enough batting with Axar and Ashwin. If Rohit Sharma is fit, start getting prepared to see a centurion getting dropped,” Sanjay Manjrekar opined.

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be played at the iconic Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka across five days from December 22.