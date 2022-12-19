By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

Amid the huge selection dilemma that Team India may have to face in next week’s second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka, cricket pundit Sanjay Manjrekar has shared his views on the Rohit Sharma vs Shubman Gill debate.

According to Sanjay Manjrekar, if Rohit Sharma recovers in time for the Test match in the Bangladeshi capital, Shubman Gill would have to make way for him, considering the other opener KL Rahul serves as the India captain’s deputy in the side.

The former India batter’s remarks on Shubman Gill came days after the Indian opener smashed a fine ton in the second innings against Bangladesh in the first Test in Chattogram.

“This guy has got a hundred, he has looked good. Let’s imagine if Rohit Sharma is fit, KL Rahul and Rohit are your first-choice openers, you have to go back to Rohit Sharma. He is your captain. KL Rahul is not getting as many runs as he would like but they are not going to leave KL Rahul out,” Sanjay Manjrekar said. “Shubman Gill may have to sit out. Ajinkya Rahane, it happened with him once, I think. It has happened before Indian cricket,” he added. “I think overseas, they may have played an extra batter. But here, they will play 5 bowlers. There is enough batting with Axar and Ashwin. If Rohit Sharma is fit, start getting prepared to see a centurion getting dropped,” Sanjay Manjrekar opined.

Though Sanjay Manjrekar has backed Rohit Sharma to replace Shubman Gill in India’s playing XI if he’s available for the Test match in Mirpur, other retired Indian cricketers have argued that the latter should be allowed to carry on in the team.

In what were stunning comments from Ajay Jadeja, he declared that Rohit Sharma should stay at home to allow Shubman Gill to open the innings in the second Test against Bangladesh.

In Rohit Sharma’s absence, Shubman Gill took his place in the team and struck his maiden Test hundred in the second innings, contributing heavily to India’s triumph in the first game of the two-match series.

After watching Shubman Gill’s splendid knock in Chattogram, Ajay Jadeja opined that Rohit Sharma shouldn’t disturb the opening partnership between him and KL Rahul and instead he should prolong his injury-forced break.

“Tabhi toh bol raha hu Rohit ko bolo ghar me baithne ke liye (That is why I suggest Rohit should stay at home). When a player suffers a hand fracture and you cannot hold the bat for about 10 days, even if you recover, you cannot really join the team the very next day. It takes another 1- to 15 days. And we don’t even know the extent of the injury yet. That is why I suggest this. We are looking for a temporary solution and this is the best solution for it,” Ajay Jadeja said on Sony Sports.

Identical views were shared by former India batter Mohammad Kaif.

“It is a tough call because of the template they are following in Test cricket. They are playing with five bowlers. You could have adjusted him if you were playing four bowlers. It will be difficult to fit him in. He might have to wait if Rohit Sharma comes back,” Mohammad Kaif argued in favor of Shubman Gill. “He has the form. If I am Shubman Gill at the moment, I will not think if my selection will happen or not, I have done my job. No one can stop him from becoming an all-format player,” he added. “Shubman Gill has the technique, scores runs consistently, and has the hunger. He scored in the IPL and won Gujarat Titans the title, has scored centuries in ODI and Test cricket, so his 2022 has been fantastic,” the ex-India batter said. “You will not be able to stop such a player for a long time, whether you have to drop KL Rahul or Shreyas Iyer for that, the place will get created. He is looking better and better whenever he is given the opportunity. The Test match is after three days, Rohit Sharma might not come as well,” Mohammad Kaif noted.

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be played at the iconic Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium across five days from December 26. The match will mark the conclusion of India’s tour to the neighboring nation which began with a shocking 2-1 series defeat in ODIs.

After the final match of the Test series against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma and his men will return to India to kickstart a long run of home games against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia.