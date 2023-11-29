We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Tennessee-North Carolina prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Tennessee Volunteers will face the North Carolina Tar Heels in an exciting showdown. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Tennessee-North Carolina prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Volunteers lost 69-60 to Kansas in their last game. Ultimately, it was tied 35-35 at halftime. But the Jayhawks pulled away in the second half to win the game. Significantly, Santiago Vescovi led Tennessee with 21 points while shooting 8 for 16, including 5 for 11 from the triples. Dalton Knecht added 13 points but struggled to shoot the ball, going 4 for 17 from the field, including a paltry 1 for 6 from the triples. Meanwhile, Jordan Gainey had 13 points off the bench. The Volunteers were awful in shooting, hitting 31 percent of their shots, including 27.3 percent from the triples. Conversely, they allowed the Jayhawks to shoot 51.9 percent from the field. They also could not take advantage of the Jayhalks missing half of their free throws. Furthermore, they lost the battle of the boards 40-32.

North Carolina defeated Arkansas 87-72 on the road. Initially, they trailed 38-35 at halftime. But a good second half turned things around. Significantly, RJ Davis led the way with 30 points. Harrison Ingram added 13 points. Meanwhile, Seth Trimble added 12 points off the bench. The Tar Heels shot 49.1 percent from the field, including 42.1 percent from the triples. Also, they converted 71.4 percent of their free throws. They also allowed Arkansas to shoot 47.3 percent, including 29.4 percent from the triples. Also, they won the board battle 32-22. They won the game despite not recording a single blocked shot. However, they forced 11 turnovers.

North Carolina leads the all-time series 89-72. However, Tennessee won the last battle 89-72 on November 21, 2021, in a showdown in North Carolina. These teams have played on-and-off since 1911.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Tennessee-North Carolina Odds

Tennessee: +1.5 (-112)

North Carolina: -1.5 (-108)

Over: 143.5 (-115)

Under: 143.5 (-105)

How to Watch Tennessee vs. North Carolina

Time: 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread

Tennessee has had a good season so far. However, there are some issues that are plaguing them that they need to fix. The Volunteers will try to play a near-perfect game in a battle with the Tar Heels.

Knecht is their leader, with 17.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Additionally, he is shooting 45 percent from the field, including 37.5 percent from the triples. Gainey is another solid option, with 11.7 points per game. Yet, his shooting has been subpar, as he is shooting 36.5 percent, including 37.8 percent from the 3-point line. Josiah-Jordan James averages 9.3 points and seven rebounds per game. Moreover, he is struggling to shoot the ball, hitting 39.5 percent from the field, yet is hitting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. He has struggled over the past two games, going 2 for 10 from the field. Thus, he will need to find his shot to give the Volunteers a boost. Vescovi is averaging 8.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Moreover, he is also struggling to shoot, hitting 39 percent of his shots, including 28.6 percent from the triples.

Tennessee will cover the spread if they do not let the lead go and do better on the boards. Then, they need to hit 3-point shots and avoid bad stretches. The main key will be to stop Davis.

Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread

The Tar Heels are having a good season so far. Now, they hope to continue the good vibes as they host a team that has struggled to shoot. But the Tar Heels have their own shooters, with some having issues.

Davis is the leading scorer with 18.6 points per game. However, he is only shooting 42.2 percent, including 31.6 percent from the triples, so he must do a better job of locking down his shots. Armando Bacot is their second-best player, with 15.8 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. Additionally, he is shooting 51.5 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent from the triples. Ingram has been solid, with 14.2 points per game. Likewise, he is shooting 49.2 percent from the field, including a remarkable 48 percent from beyond the arc. Cormac Ryan did not play against Arkansas as he sat out with an ankle injury. However, he will try and practice and get into the game. Ryan is averaging 10 points per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 35.6 percent, including 28.6 percent from the triples.

North Carolina will cover the spread if they continue to dominate the boards and limit mistakes. Next, they need to hit their free throws and 3-point shots.

Final Tennessee-North Carolina Prediction & Pick



It is difficult to overlook the struggles the Volunteers have had in shooting the basketball. Therefore, expect the Tar Heels to take advantage.

Final Tennessee-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: North Carolina: -1.5 (-108)