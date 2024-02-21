Tuesday was a day to forget for Carlos Alcaraz

In an unfortunate turn of events, world number two-ranked Carlos Alcaraz had to bow out of his Rio Open match against Thiago Monteiro due to an ankle injury.

Just a few minutes into the opening-round clash, Alcaraz appeared to have rolled his ankle, prompting the medical staff to put tape around the area. It would not help much, however, as Alcaraz's lack of mobility forced him to withdraw from the match. (via Tennis TV)

Just so unfortunate… After rolling his ankle two points into the match, Carlos Alcaraz retires at 1-1 in his Rio opener against Thiago Monteiro. Get well soon, @carlosalcaraz – the tide will turn 💛 pic.twitter.com/kNjjbBqzz4 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 21, 2024

His hurt ankle also poses a concern to his preparations for the upcoming French Open, which is over 90 days away. Alcaraz has won two grand slams so far: the 2022 US Open and 2023's Wimbledon. Without any title on the clay as of yet, the Spaniard is still on the hunt for his first. And looking at what just happened, his chances this 2024 could be derailed.

Still, whether or not he claims it this year shouldn't be too much of a big deal. Alcaraz is only 20 years old, meaning that he still has plenty of time ahead to accumulate more grand slams and add to the sport's record books. Speaking of records, the youngster already achieved an impressive feat during his aforementioned 2022 US Open victory.

By defeating Casper Rudd in the final, Alcaraz became the first teenager in the Open Era to be ranked world number one at 19 years and 4 months of age.

This recent ankle injury could possibly cause a slight setback, but knowing what the rising star is capable of, it won't matter in the long run. Carlos Alcaraz will be back soon enough.