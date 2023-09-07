Carlos Alcaraz took down Alexander Zverev in straight sets at the US Open on Wednesday night, earning himself yet another spot in a Grand Slam semifinal. Alcaraz became the youngest man to make three Grand Slam semifinals in the same year since the one and only Novak Djokovic did it in 2007.

Djokovic turned pro in 2003 at the age of 16, and achieved the feat a few years later in 2007 when he was 20, according to the Tennis Letter. Both players are born in May, and accomplished the same feat in their age 20 season. If Alcaraz can continue to follow the Serb's trajectory, he is certainly in good hands to become multi-time Grand Slam champion.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The two stars are on a collision course for yet another head-to-head battle to close out 2023, sitting one match away from a US Open finals duel. Djokovic will take on Ben Shelton on Friday afternoon, and Alcaraz will follow that up with a match against Daniil Medvedev.

While Medvedev will be an extremely tough out in his top performing hard court tournament, Alcaraz has the chops to take down all of the top stars in the world with his athletic ability and consistent strokes. He is a -330 favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook to get the job done, while Djokovic sits with an easier path at -1600.

If all goes to plan according to the odds, the two juggernauts will battle once again after meeting in the French Open semis, Wimbledon final, and Cincinnati Masters final this year. Djokovic holds a 2-1 advantage in those events, losing only in a fifth set thriller in London. With both at the top of their game, all eyes will be on the matchup as they duke it out for the final slam of the year.