It has not been an easy go of it for cornerback Shaquill Griffin. After spending the first 4 years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, he signed a 3-year, $40 million deal with the Jaguars that did not work out and led to his release. However, he is getting another chance to succeed after signing a 1-year contract with the Houston Texans.

Former Seahawks and Jaguars cornerback Shaq Griffin – who signed a three-year, $40 million deal with Jacksonville in 2021 but was released in March – is now set to stay in the AFC South and sign a one-year deal with the Houston Texans, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2023

Griffin struggled after signing with the Jaguars as he was troubled by a back injury that caused him to miss 12 games. Largely because of his inconsistency in the lineup, the Jaguars made the decision to release him. The move saved the Jaguars more than $13 million in salary cap room.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Griffin was at his best during the 2019 season when he made the Pro Bowl for the only time in his career. He had 65 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 13 passes defensed for the Seahawks that season. He also had a notable rookie season in 2017 when he had 59 stops, 1.0 sack, 2 tackles for loss, 1 interception and 15 passes defensed.

Griffin and his twin brother Shaquem Griffin both played for the Seahawks. Shaquem was drafted a year after Shaquill and played linebacker for Seattle even though his left hand had been amputated at the age 0f 4. Shaquem played for the Seahawks for 3 seasons.

The Texans are hoping Shaquill Griffin can stay healthy this season and regain his best form. The Texans struggled badly on defense last season, ranking 30th in yards allowed as they gave up 379.5 yards per game. They were just slightly better in points allowed, ranking 27th as they gave up 24.7 points per game.