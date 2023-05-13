There’s a ton of excitement and optimism surrounding the new-look Houston Texans after the 2023 NFL schedule release. Despite still being in rebuild mode, the Texans aggressively assembled a promising, up-and-coming roster and have their sights set on making a big leap as they face the NFL’s third easiest schedule this upcoming season. Without further ado, here are the game-by-game predictions for the Texans’ 2023 regular season campaign.

Week 1 at Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are notorious for getting snake-bitten with injuries over the last decade, but they should be at full strength to open the season in a favorable matchup against the Texans. They may still be working through some kinks with the offense under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, but Lamar Jackson and his new weapons in Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers will bring too much firepower for the Texans to handle. Prediction: Ravens 28, Texans 17

Week 2 vs. Indianapolis Colts

One of the leading contenders for the Offensive Rookie of the Year, C.J. Stroud has a real shot to deliver on some of the Texans’ intriguing season specials, which includes this clash with the Indianapolis Colts. Look for Stroud to outclass Anthony Richardson in the first of many classic quarterback matchups between the second and fourth overall picks of the 2023 draft. Prediction: Texans 31, Colts 24

Week 3 at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the clear favorites to win the AFC South for the second straight season, but history isn’t on their side. Jacksonville hasn’t gone to the playoffs in back-to-back years since their four straight appearances from 1996-1999, and Houston has also won nine of these two teams past ten meetings.

Moreover, this lurks as a potential trap game for the Jaguars, as it’s sandwiched in between a rough test against the Kansas City Chiefs and back-to-back games in London against the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills. Look for Will Anderson Jr., the favorite for the Defensive Rookie of the Year, to wreak havoc against a Jaguars offensive line that will likely be without suspended starting left tackle Cam Robinson. Dameon Pierce also will feast once again in Duval County. Prediction: Texans 23, Jaguars 20

How many broken tackles did y'all count 👀 📺 » @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/o12otpouOg — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 9, 2022

Week 4 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Houston comes back down to earth in a hard-fought matchup, as Stroud and Pierce have their hands full against Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers suffocating defense. Prediction: Steelers 17, Texans 13

Week 5 at Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons ground game will be tough for anyone to contain, let alone a defense that yielded the most rushing yards in the league last season. But the offseason additions of Anderson, Sheldon Rankins, Denzel Perryman, and Jimmie Ward—all exceptional run defenders—will help the Texans immensely in that department this season. A win won’t come easy against a team that has revamped its defense and plays everyone close, but Houston gets it done here. Prediction: Texans 27, Falcons 24

Week 6 vs. New Orleans Saints

It’s one of the biggest toss-up games on the Texans’ schedule, but we’ll roll with the team that didn’t lose three of its starting defensive linemen in free agency and has the home-field advantage. We don’t expect Alvin Kamara to be available in this game for the New Orleans Saints, either. Prediction: Texans 23, Saints 19

Week 7 Bye

Week 8 at Carolina Panthers

This really should be a primetime game. In addition to featuring the top two picks from the 2023 NFL Draft—who have been close friends since the eighth grade—with all of the storylines that took center stage involving both prospects and both teams over the last few months, the Carolina Panthers and Texans have both been extremely aggressive this offseason and actually have a shot to win their respective talent-deficient divisions. In the end, Houston’s secondary makes the difference in an overtime thriller between two up-and-coming teams. Prediction: Texans 34, Panthers 31

Week 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This looms as a potential trap game against a struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that’s facing real questions at a few key positions and will likely have its hands full with a difficult early season schedule. Nevertheless, look for DeMeco Ryans defense to wreak havoc against the Bucs’ inexperienced patchwork offensive line. Prediction: Texans 20, Bucs 16

Week 10 at Cincinnati Bengals

Much like the New York Giants last year, the Texans somehow shock the world and find themselves in the postseason conversation midway through the season, overcoming a below-average roster with outstanding coaching and a really soft schedule. But this is the time of the year when the true elite contenders start to separate themselves from the pretenders. The Texans will have their hands full trying to contain the Cincinnati Bengals prolific offense in a hostile environment. Prediction: Bengals 35, Texans 17

Week 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals

This is a nice bounce-back spot at home against the team with the worst projected win total this season. The Arizona Cardinals are expected to be without starting quarterback Kyler Murray for a massive chunk of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL, which should help Houston coast to victory here. Prediction: Texans 28, Cardinals 17

Week 12 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars start to get hot down the stretch once again, as Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, and the Jaguars’ talented receiving corps does enough to get the win, take the lead in the division, and split the series with Houston. Prediction: Jaguars 27, Texans 24

Week 13 vs. Denver Broncos

Last year’s clash in Denver was part circus, part snooze fest, as Broncos fans felt compelled to count down the play clock for the dysfunctional offense and overwhelmed former head coach, Nathaniel Hackett. In a rematch that features the top two head coaches from this year’s cycle, look for Denver’s veteran leadership to make the difference. Prediction: Broncos 24, Texans 22

Week 14 at New York Jets

If there’s one game on the Texans’ schedule that realistically could be flexed into primetime, it’s definitely this one on the road against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, who are featured in two of the top five must-see games this season. It’s also an intriguing showdown between Ryans and Robert Saleh, who spent five years together in Houston (where Saleh served on the coaching staff while Ryans was a star linebacker) and four years together with the San Francisco 49ers. Prediction: Jets 31, Texans 23

Week 15 at Tennessee Titans

Houston’s losing streak comes to an end on the road against a division rival that’s facing several major challenges. Look for John Metchie and Nathaniel Dell, who is already establishing a strong connection with Stroud, to emerge as two of the main focal points of the Texans’ offense down the stretch. They’ll have their way with the Tennessee Titans secondary in this one. Prediction: Texans 24, Titans 17

Week 16 vs. Cleveland Browns

With playoff implications on the line in a hostile environment, the Cleveland Browns rely heavily on Nick Chubb in a nail-biter. Prediction: Browns 21, Texans 20

Week 17 vs. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee splits the series with Will Levis starting to show what made him a tantalizing, albeit highly controversial prospect, while two-time rushing champion Derrick Henry erupts for another monster game. Prediction: Titans 23, Texans 21

Week 18 at Indianapolis Colts

Ironic after what we saw last year that these two teams clash again in the season finale, with fringe playoff implications still on the line rather than just draft positioning. In an NFL landscape that often doesn’t make sense, the Colts knot up the series with a big game from Richardson and it proves to be a tale of two halves for Houston’s season.

The Texans then turn their attention towards making a massive splash in free agency (when they’ll have over $100 million in cap space to spend) and moving heaven and earth to trade up in the draft for Marvin Harrison Jr. and prevent their WR-needy division rivals from landing the NFL’s next superstar playmaker. Prediction: Colts 28, Texans 24

Final Record: 8-9