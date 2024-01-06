The Houston Texans will be happy to hear that both Will Anderson Jr. and Laremy Tunsil are expected to play vs. the Indianapolis Colts

The Houston Texans have received some positive injury news ahead of their Week 18 finale versus the Indianapolis Colts Saturday with both defensive end Will Anderson Jr. and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil expected to play, per Ian Rapoport. Both were listed as questionable coming into this game.

Having both of these players available is huge with the playoffs on the line. Whichever team gets the win automatically will clinch a playoff berth, and can also win the AFC South if the Jacksonville Jaguars lose or tie to the Tennessee Titans the following day.

Tunsil is a key protector for Stroud. The eight-year veteran just earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl nod, and the fourth of his career. The good news is Tunsil hasn't missed any starts for Houston lately, but did exit the Texans' win over the Titans early with a groin injury. He also missed three games early in the season, including their first matchup versus the Colts in Week 2 when he had a knee injury.

Will Anderson Jr. missed two games back in December, while nursing an ankle injury that he is still dealing with. Even with the ailment, Anderson Jr. has been great the past few games, posting two sacks versus the Titans. He also posted two sacks three weeks ago against the Denver Broncos. If Anderson can get to Gardner Minshew a time or two for this game, it will go a long way for the Texans in their playoff push.