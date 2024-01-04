Texans-Colts' Week 18 play-in game will be dictated by health as much as anything on Saturday.

It's win-and-in for both teams in the NFL's Week 18 matchup between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. Now the question is, who is going to suit up for these teams come Saturday?

Both teams announced major injury updates on Thursday as they desperately try to get healthy and ensure a trip to the playoffs. The Texans will be without WR Noah Brown (back) and DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle) for the play-in game, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), LT Laremy Tunsil (groin) and WR Robert Woods (hip) are all questionable to play for Houston as well.

For the Colts, RB Zack Moss (forearm), G Quenton Nelson (ankle) and CB Kenny Moore II (back) are all question marks for Week 18. Moss and Moore did practice in full on Thursday, an encouraging sign.

Texans-Colts a showcase for the NFL

The stakes don't get much higher for a regular season NFL game than what's on the line for this one.

For the Texans, a win over the Colts would hand them the AFC South crown. That can also be accomplished if the Jacksonville Jaguars lose to the Tennessee Titans on the road on Sunday.

The Colts will need a bit of help to take the AFC South themselves. In addition to beating the Texans, they'll also need the Jaguars to lose or tie. Indy would also make the playoffs with a tie against the Texans, coupled with a loss/tie by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fittingly for the NFL, health is going to be a major factor in who gets crowned AFC South champion.