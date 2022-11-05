Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher hit ugly low not seen since 1980

Jimbo Fisher may have just hit rock bottom in his fifth season as head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies.

Texas A&M entered its home matchup against Florida on Saturday in dire need of a win after having dropped its previous four games. More so, the Aggies came into the day with a mere one win in SEC play this season.

Overall, it ended up being more of the same for the Aggies against Florida. They scored less than 25 points for the seventh time this year, and they wound up converting a mere 31 percent of their third downs in the game. On the defensive side of the ball, they had no answer for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who tallied four total touchdowns in the contest.

With the 41-24 home defeat to Florida, Texas A&M has now lost five games in a row for the first time since 1980 when they finished with a 4-7 record in what was Tom Wilson’s second year as their head coach.

Texas A&M's five-game losing streak is its longest since 1980.* *(Feel free to correct my fairly quick research, in necessary, folks). — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 5, 2022

Texas A&M now holds a 3-6 record on the season, and the SEC side must pick up victories in the remaining three contests of its campaign in order to be bowl-eligible. For now, the Aggies will look to begin to salvage their season when they meet Auburn for a road matchup next week.