Texas football: 3 bold Longhorns predictions for Big 12 game vs. Oklahoma State

The weekend is almost here, which means it is time for some Texas football Week 8 bold predictions. The No. 20 Longhorns will be on the road to face the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys in a Big 12 clash Saturday. This should be one of the most anticipated games of the week in college football.

Texas is coming off a hard-fought battle against the Iowa State Cyclones. The Longhorns survived the upset bid with a 24-21 victory after forcing a turnover in the final minutes of the contest. They are now on a three-game winning streak, third in the conference with legitimate hopes of a title.

On the other hand, the Cowboys lost their first conference game of the season in a double-overtime thriller versus then-No. 13 TCU. Still, Oklahoma State’s 5-1 record cannot be taken for granted.

With that being said, here are some bold college football predictions for Texas’ Big 12 road clash against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

3. Texas intercepts Oklahoma State at least twice

In a game where every possession will count, defenses from both sides will have to step up. Based on what the Cowboys have been doing recently, the Longhorns could win the game with a solid defensive performance.

In the last two games, Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Saunders has been struggling through the air. In that span, his completion rate is just 46.9% with two touchdowns and an interception. Against the Horned Frogs, Saunders went an ugly 16-for-36.

With the Cowboys not having a good passing game recently, the Longhorns could have an advantage on Saturday. Texas has already intercepted five passes this season, including two pick-sixes. Saunders has thrown three interceptions across six games. Texas could benefit from Saunders’ bad throws and pick off a couple passes.

The bold prediction is that the Longhorns will record at least two picks, which could ultimately make a huge difference on the scoreboard.

2. Quinn Ewers throws for 300+yards, two touchdowns

One of the most underrated quarterbacks in the nation in 2022, Quinn Ewers is making some noise this season. The redshirt freshman returned has a 3-1 record in games as a starter this season, and the Longhorns’ only loss with Ewers under center came on a last-second field goal from Alabama in the opener, a game he was knocked out of early. He returned for Texas’ tilt with rival Oklahoma two weeks ago.

So far, Ewers has completed 67.7% of his passes for 820 yards and nine touchdowns against only two picks. His best game came in the blowout 49-0 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown, when he threw for a career-high 289 yards with four scores and an interception.

Luckily for Ewers and the Longhorns, Oklahoma State’s passing defense is far from elite. The Cowboys are just No. 126 in the nation as they allow 301 yards through the air per contest.

Quinn Ewers ➡️ Xavier Worthh This Texas offensive connection doesn’t get old. Touchdown Longhorns! #HookEm #CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/bFjEnKOWnj — The College Football & Basketball Experience (@TCEonSGPN) October 15, 2022

Ewers could have a career game on Saturday. If his receiving group has a good day, the quarterback could eclipse 300 passing yards, earning more national praise and even emerging as a Heisman Trophy darkhorse. Should he play such an efficient game, fans can also expect two passing touchdowns from Ewers.

1. Texas upsets Oklahoma State, climbs rankings

A battle between ranked teams always gets a lot of attention, especially in a conference clash. Saturday’s game has the potential to be one of the best contests of the season, with high-scoring offenses and strong defensive showings. In the end, only one Big 12 power will survive.

The Longhorns proved against Alabama in Week 1 they can go toe-to-toe with any team in the country. They were just one point away from completing one of the greatest upsets in recent history.

Momentum should play a role on Saturday. Oklahoma State’s morale could be a bit down after its first loss of the season, while Texas is still celebrating the blowout win over the Sooners two weeks ago, plus an important victory over the Cyclones.

The Cowboys should be under a lot of pressure entering this game, and the fans at Boone Pickens Stadium are likely going to express their frustrations if the home team struggles early.

Our final bold prediction? That the Longhorns will upset the Cowboys.

This should still be a close game, but Texas’ defense should stay strong and make big stops in the final moments of the contest. Expect a one-score game that will make nationwide headlines for the week, with Texas surging up the rankings as a result—maybe even into the top-10.