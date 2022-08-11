Texas football makes history by getting 4-star commitment from Florida

Texas football did something on Thursday that they’ve never done in program history. Andrew Ivins of 247 Sports reports that the Longhorns have landed 4-star running back recruit Cedric Baxter from the state of Florida. Ivins details what made the commitment so historic.

Cedric Baxter to Texas could be a sign of what’s to come with the Longhorns headed to the SEC. He becomes highest-ranked commit ever for UT down in Florida (at least in modern recruiting era). Sunshine State’s Big 3 might have another power player to watch out for. — Andrew Ivins (@Andrew_Ivins) August 10, 2022

Cedric Baxter became the highest commit ever for Texas football in Florida, with the caveat that this includes recruits in the modern era. Ivins goes as far to say that the likes of Miami, Florida and Florida State might have something to worry about when it comes to the Longhorns’ recruiting prowess in the Sunshine State.

Texas football, which will reportedly be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC in 2024, could become a major player for recruits in the Southeast. With the recruitment of Baxter, the Longhorns add to a 2023 class that is already right up there with SEC heavyweights, such as Alabama and Georgia.

The Longhorns currently rank third behind the likes of the Crimson Tide and Notre Dame. But Baxter isn’t just any 4-star recruit from Florida.

A back who runs with authority, Baxter can also catch passes out of the backfield. So, how were the Longhorns able to make history?

Some, like Ivins, call it the ‘Arch Manning’ effect. Manning, the no. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, committed to Texas football back in June. A bevy of recruits followed him in the days after his decision.

Judging by Cedric Baxter’s recruitment, the top high school players in the nation still want to be a part of what the Longhorns are building. And make no mistake.

Something special is brewing in Texas.