Texas football makes a number of internal promotions ahead of the 2024 season

Following a heartbreaking College Football Playoff exit last month, Steve Sarkisian and Texas football are looking to start a new chapter in the SEC this 2024. Good news had recently favored the team in the form of Quinn Ewers' decision to return to the Longhorns. In addition, the team has been able to land other transferees from the portal such as wide receiver Isaiah Bond and EDGE Trey Moore.

Furthermore, it seems like the school has been shaking up the team staff as well. A recent announcement by Sarkisian revealed that Texas is promoting Brandon Harris as general manager. A former NCAA quarterback at LSU and UNC football, Harris joined the Texas personnel in 2019 and slowly worked his way up to the GM position, per the Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

Other names too, have been given promotions from within. John Michael Jones has been named director of player personnel, Taylor Searels is now the director of recruiting while Kyndal Perry is officially the director of recruiting operations. (via Texas football's official X/Twitter account)

Coach Sark has announced the following promotions within our recruiting and player personnel staff 🤘 Brandon Harris – General Manager

John Michael Jones – Dir. of Player Personnel

Taylor Searels – Dir. of Recruiting

Kyndal Perry – Dir. of Recruiting Operations pic.twitter.com/z86Y1BXOaH — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 7, 2024

All these internal moves will be key preparations for the upcoming season, where Texas will be facing the likes of Georgia and Oklahoma in their new conference. Even if the Longhorns' 2024 schedule isn't as grueling as many of the other schools', Steve Sarkisian will surely keep stepping on the gas until he wins it all. On the verge of a national championship appearance last month, Texas football has high expectations once again, especially with Ewers returning. And right now, the Southeastern Conference awaits the newcomers in order to test their mettle.