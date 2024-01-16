Quinn Ewers has the talent to win the famous trophy next winter.

The 2023-2024 college football season was an interesting one both for the Texas Longhorns and for the underdog. Jayden Daniels skyrocketed up the lists of balloters nationwide en route to LSU football's first Heisman Trophy victory since Joe Burrow in 2019.

Meanwhile, Longhorns star QB Quinn Ewers fought off injuries and challenges from Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning to lead Coach Steve Sarkisian's team to the College Football Playoff.

Heading into next season, Arch Manning's chances of beating out Ewers for the starting QB job were revealed. The team landed a household name at the wide receiver position when an Alabama football star pledged his allegiance to the Longhorns.

As the noise from NFL departures dies down and teams nationwide prepare for a few months of rest leading into spring football, the question on many fans' minds is whether Ewers is a Heisman favorite for 2024-2025.

Here are three reasons why Ewers fits the profile, and deserves his lofty status as the Longhorns' starter.

1. Texas Football Had Its Best Season Since 2009

Ewers led the ‘Horns to to the team's best season since they went 13-1 in 2009.

Sarkisian's team showed fight until the end, coming up just short in a loss to runner-up Washington football.

Ewers completed 69 percent of his passes in what was just his second season as a starting quarterback. He had a tough game against a veteran Huskies team.

Now he's poised to build on his success. While fans clamor for Arch Manning to take his spot, Ewers has quietly and calmly shown he has what it takes to lead his team to the promised land.

2. Heisman Trophy Voters Love a Good Story

If Ewers is to climb into Heisman favorite consideration, he will have to fend off a challenge from hotshot sophomore and fellow former five star prospect Arch Manning.

Arch is an accurate, smart quarterback with better rushing skills than Ewers.

If Ewers is able to meet Manning's challenge and surpass him again in Texas football practices, he will earn the respect not only of his teammates and coaches but also of Coach Sarkisian and much of the Longhorns' fan base.

That would endear him especially well to Heisman Trophy voters, who love a good underdog story. As a viral photo of Ewers at the CFB media sessions showed, Manning is the ‘Golden Boy' of the Texas football program at this point in time. Meanwhile, all Ewers does is show consistently that he can win at the highest level, leading the Longhorns to a Big 12 title last season.

3. Ewers Has World Class Talent

At 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, the former Ohio State Buckeyes five-star prospect Ewers plays and seems bigger than he looks out there on the football field.

He has a rifle for an arm and is incredibly accurate on all kinds of pass routes. Ewers isn't the ‘new school' QB Longhorns fans may have come to expect considering his lack of rushing statistics last season.

It won't matter if he continues to grow and mature heading into 2024-2025. Ewers is a solid athlete who should only get better in all phases of the game.

If he can add new wrinkles in the running game and complete his passes at a higher percentage while avoiding interceptions against good teams, he could easily find himself in New York City for the Heisman ceremony next winter.

For Ewers, winning the starting job is step number one. It will be an eventful spring in Austin, Texas and the Southeastern Conference this season, so get your popcorn ready.