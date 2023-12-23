Will Texas' recruiting efforts yield another successful season in 2024?

The Texas football program has had a stellar 2023-24 college football run. The Longhorns made the final cut for the College Football Playoff, as they are taking on the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian remains active on the recruiting front despite the Longhorn's success. He shared his thoughts on Texas' focus in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

The Longhorns are focused on a key defensive position in their recruiting efforts

Steve Sarkisian discussed Texas' recruitment strategy ahead of the 2024 season:

“For us, one of the keys is you have your normal number you're looking for and then you have to look at what's happening to us portal-wise”, Sarkisian said, per On3. The head coach proceeded to explain that Texas is focused on the safety position.

“I think naturally, when you look at the safety position, we knew we needed safeties but then with some of the attrition at that position, we to make sure that we solidified that spot. And I think we've done a good job of that.”

The Longhorns' focus makes sense given the numerous Texas safeties who have entered the transfer portal. It is good to see Texas preparing for the upcoming season. The team's hype for the College Football Playoff must be hard to contain.

Texas won the Big 12 Championship after defeating Oklahoma State 49-21. Moreover, the Longhorns finished the season with a 12-1 record despite having a tough schedule. Their efforts were enough to land them the third seed in the CFP.

As the Longhorns address the needs of the future, will they be able to reload and replicate the success of the 2023-24 season?