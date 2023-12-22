Steve Sarkisian is not a fan of the transfer portal opening up before the College Football Playoff.

The college football transfer portal opened up a couple of weeks ago, and it has created a bit of an issue for some College Football Playoff teams. One of those teams is Texas football. The Longhorns have benefitted from the portal as they have landed some good talent for next year, but it has also hurt Texas. The Longhorns have lost a few players as well, and with the timing of the playoff, it can cause some problems.

Players that know they're transferring want to be able to find a new team as soon as possible before spots are limited, but that's where the issues lie. Texas football is playing in the College Football Playoff, but they have already lost some players to the portal that won't be part of the team for the playoff. That hurts their depth, and it's a missed opportunity for the players. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian isn't a fan of the timing.

“Whether they were a part-time player, a scout-team player or a backup, they still committed a lot to this program and for them not to have the ability to see that through, I hate that for them,” Steve Sarkisian said, according to an article from On3.

The transfer portal certainly has done some good for college football, but it's issues like the one Sarkisian discussed that people aren't in favor of. There are other concerns with it as well, but right now, that is a big one, especially for playoff teams like Texas.

Texas will play Washington in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl. The game will take on place on New Year's Day from New Orleans, Louisiana, and it will kickoff at 8:45 ET. The winner of that game will move on to the national championship to face either Michigan or Alabama.