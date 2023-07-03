Charity Lawson may be dating 19 men as the Bachelorette, but tonight's July 3 episode might help wheedle that number down s little more. On a trailer promoting the second episode of The Bachelorette, Charity has some authenticity concerns brought to her attention. And Charity is not happy about that.

“Dating 19 men, boy am I ready for it!” Charity announces in the first few seconds of the trailer.

Last week's episode concluded with a rose ceremony, leaving her number of men down to 19. Contestant Brayden received the first impression rose, but of course, that doesn't mean anything coming into the second week in the California mansion.

“Who's endgame material?” the announcer asks in the trailer.

It then cuts to that same first impression rose receiver Brayden. He reveals to Charity that he's “crushing” on her, to her delight. As it was obvious the previous week, Charity was excited by the smooth talking contestant, especially when he said he was “over considerate.”

“And who's game is about to end?” the announcer poses to the crowd. It seems another man has taken issue with Brayden. He takes his concerns to Charity, telling her that he doesn't seem to be on the show for the right reasons. “Seems like Brayden is here for spring break.”

“This is an engagement at the end of this. I am not here for spring break,” Charity said adamantly in a confessional. “So, go home.” But, we'll find out more tonight!

See Charity Lawson as The Bachelorette, Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC or stream it on Hulu.