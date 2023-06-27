The Bachelorette premiered yesterday with its 20th season Night One episode. Star Charity Lawson graced the California mansion to meet her contestants, all fighting to be her future husband. However, in this episode, her brother helped her weed out some of the strange characters. This led to a shocking First Impression Rose being handed out.

Host Jesse Palmer had a surprise for Charity Lawson — her brother Nehemiah! Her older brother was there to help her spy on the guys behind her back. His reasoning: men are “dogs.” So, in a wig and fake mustache, Nehemiah pretended to be a bartender to listen in on the guys' conversation.

For the most part, the guys proved themselves not to be “dogs,” though one did stand out to her undercover brother. The red flag he saw was from contestant Brayden who boasted excessively after a stellar first encounter with Lawson.

Lawson and Brayden hit it off right away when the contestant claimed to be too much of a giver. Boo hoo. Lawson ate it up, leading to a serious make out session, which didn't miss the attention of the other guys. After that, Brayden began to brag excessively about how well it went. But his confidence fell after undercover Nehemiah told the men who he really was.

Nehemiah then told Lawson that he was worried about Brayden's boasting, which caused the Bachelorette to pull him aside. She really put him through the wringer, expressing the concerns her brother had of him. Lawson stepped away after that to think, and when she returned, he was in for a surprise.

Lawson was charmed by him, so much so that she gave him the First Impression Rose. Meanwhile, the other guys were convinced Brayden was going to be kicked off, so they were completely shocked when he came in with the rose pinned to his lapel.