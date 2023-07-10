The Bachelorette Charity Lawson went on one of the most awkward one on one dates in Bachelor history. In a teaser clip for July 10 episode of the show, it shows Lawson struggling to connect with Warwick Reider, per Us Weekly.

Lawson takes the 28 year old on a date to Belmont Park in San Diego, California. “Warwick is someone who definitely caught my eye, caught my attention,” Lawson said, continuing to gush about his “beautiful” face. “It’s going to be fun. I wanna know more. I hope I’m able to see what else is behind [his face].”

While both are excited by the prospect of having a whole day together, the moment quickly becomes awkward. While eating ice cream, there's a pregnant pause between them. And it just gets worse when Lawson asks Warwick about his previous love life.

“How do you feel like you show up best in relationships, like, when you’re dating?” Lawson asks Warwick, sporting a blank look on his face. “I pride myself on being, like, a really good communicator.”

In a confessional, he attempts to recover from the awkwardness, saying: “Amusement parks make me tired.”

Last month marked Lawson's journey to finding love. She was initially excited by Warwick's limo entrance and first impression. “I think [that] was Warwick! I think Warwick’s one-way ticket to his hometown. I was like, ‘This is too good.’” The Bachelorette said. “He was someone that really captivated my attention.”

Watch Charity Lawson's awkward date with Warwick tonight, July 10, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.