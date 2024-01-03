Get ready for chills and thrills! The Bunny Graveyard, a quirky pixel-art horror game by Pichon Games, is hopping its way onto Nintendo Switch soon.

In a significant development for the realm of horror gaming, the critically lauded The Bunny Graveyard is preparing for its eagerly awaited debut on the Nintendo Switch. This game, a brainchild of the creative minds at Pichon Games in Puerto Rico, has already etched its mark in the gaming industry with its ‘Overwhelmingly Positive' reviews on Steam. The impending release on the Nintendo Switch is not just a new platform for the game but a pivotal moment in diversifying the range of high-quality horror games available on this globally admired handheld console.

The Bunny Graveyard Set To Release On Nintendo Switch

The Bunny Graveyard sets itself apart with a story that captivates and gameplay that seamlessly blends elements of suspense and intrigue. At its core is a self-aware rabbit, embarking on an existential journey that weaves through a labyrinth of suspense and mystery. What makes this game particularly engaging is its clever use of fourth wall breaks, a design choice that immerses players in an interactive experience that blurs the boundaries between game and reality. This innovative approach is complemented by moments of spine-tingling tension, all set within a nostalgically styled pixel art world reminiscent of the Game Boy Advance era, evoking a sense of both familiarity and novelty.

First released in late September 2023 on Steam and the Epic Games Store, Pichon Games has now expanded its horizons to include the Nintendo Switch in its gaming platforms. The precise date of the Switch release is shrouded in mystery, but all signs point to an early 2024 launch, creating a buzz of anticipation among gamers.

The Bunny Graveyard is coming to… pic.twitter.com/MRXwZGvqTD — The Bunny Graveyard (@pichongames) January 1, 2024

With its debut on the Nintendo Switch, The Bunny Graveyard will initially offer players the first episode of its series, with subsequent episodes set to be released in alignment with their PC versions. This strategic release plan allows for a continuous and unified gaming experience across platforms. Pichon Games has made the decision to offer this game as a digital-only release, exclusively available through the Nintendo Switch eShop. The studio is currently considering the option of opening pre-orders for this highly anticipated version.

The Bunny Graveyard Currently On Sale

For those ready to immerse themselves in this eerie adventure, the first episode of The Bunny Graveyard can be accessed at a price of $6.99 on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Additionally, the game is part of the Steam Winter Sale, offering a 30% discount for a limited time, providing a perfect entry point for those new to this chilling world.

Responding to the growing enthusiasm of its fanbase, Pichon Games has expressed openness to the idea of a PlayStation release of The Bunny Graveyard. Although there are no definitive plans as of now, the possibility remains on the table. In parallel, the studio is fervently working on the next chapter, Terror in Carrot Town, with an ambitious goal of releasing it by the end of 2024.

The Bunny Graveyard is more than just a game; it's an immersive experience that challenges and redefines the boundaries of traditional horror gaming. Players have the choice to embark on this haunting journey on the Nintendo Switch or to await potential releases on other platforms. This indie title is crafted to provide a deeply unsettling yet utterly captivating gaming experience, designed to keep players engaged and on edge. As Pichon Games continues to explore and innovate within the horror gaming genre, it promises its fans a future filled with more gripping narratives, chilling environments, and heart-racing gameplay, solidifying its burgeoning stature in the indie gaming community.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming