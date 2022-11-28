Published November 28, 2022

This year’s been good for the Nintendo Switch – with a lot of Triple-A games finally arriving on the console even after many years of being outside of a Nintendo platform. The games released for the Nintendo Switch this year were a good haul for Nintendo fans, along with many Switch exclusives that you can’t find anywhere else. With the year nearly ending, we’re now in the end game – so to speak. We still have a lot of upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusives coming up this year and beyond, and here is just our list of the Top 10 upcoming Switch exclusives not coming to the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Top 10 Upcoming Switch Exclusives (as of November 28, 2022):

10. Metroid Prime 4

Release Date: TBA

Developed By: Retro Studios

Published By: Nintendo

Okay, let’s start this list with one of the most highly-anticipated Nintendo sequels of all time, one that we’ve been waiting for five years now. Metroid Prime 4 was first revealed back in E3 2017, and we’re still waiting. Latest reports say that Metroid Prime 4 is still in development this year, but there are also rumors that say a release date announce date is also imminent. We don’t see it coming out this year anymore at this rate, but hopefully we finally get to continue Samus’ story in 2023.

9. FRONT MISSION 2 Remake

Release Date: TBA 2023

Developed By: MegaPixel Studio

Published By: Forever Entertainment

Actually, there is a trio of FRONT MISSION Remakes coming to the Nintendo Switch, with 1st coming out this month. FRONT MISSION 2: Remake is coming out sometime in 2023, with FRONT MISSION 3: Remake following it to complete the trilogy. The trio is coming out regardless of how the first two games perform commercially, it appears, but there’s no reason for these games to be snubbed by Nintendo Switch owners. After all, this upcoming Switch game is a classic tactical RPG game, now remade for more modern audiences and without all the loading issues that we used to have back in the day. If you liked games like Into the Breach, then this game will surely be up your alley.

8. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Release Date: February 24, 2023

Developed By: HAL Laboratory

Published By: Nintendo



Kirby returns to Dream Land once again in this remake of the original Wii game. With the low sales of the original title, it’s not surprising that Nintendo would like to remake this one so that a wider audience would get to play it – similar to what they did to games like Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze and Super Mario Bros. Wii U. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land is set to include all of the original Copy Abilities plus the new Mecha ability shown in the trailer. The game will also have a graphical overhaul – so this game is at the very least will feel much newer compared to the games we mentioned just above.

7. Dragon Quest Treasures

Release Date: December 9, 2022

Developed By: Square Enix

Published By: Square Enix

A new Dragon Quest spin-off will be arriving later this year, featuring the younger versions of Erik and his sister Mia from Dragon Quest XI. In this game, Erik and Mia are adventuring on their longship until they encounter a pair of otherworldly creatures, Porcus and Purrsula, and are whisked away to a mysterious place known as Draconia – a legendary land full of treasures just waiting to be discovered. Draconia is a whole new world to explore and discover, and the player will be able to switch between the siblings at any time during their quest. Befriend and recruit monsters into your party, and discover the secrets of Draconia, before finding your way back home safely.

6. Theatherhtyhm Final Bar Line

Release Date: February 16, 2023

Developed By: indieszero

Published By: Square Enix

The latest in the Theaterhythm Final Fantasy spin-off will be coming exclusively on the Nintendo Switch in February 2023, and it’s going to give players hundreds of tracks to play and master, spanning decades worth of music from Final Fantasy’s best composers like Nobuo Uematsu and Hitoshi Sakimoto. Final Bar Line introduces the new Series Quests that lets players go through a game’s entire OST and unlock new songs from that game to add to your growing music library. New characters from those games also get unlocked to join your party. Final Bar Line’s base game itself has 385 songs, with the total jumping up to 502 when including the DX version and the add-ons. There are literally dozens of hours worth of music awaiting fans in this game, and purchasing this one is going to be a big score.

5. Pikmin 4

Release Date: TBD 2023

Developed By: Nintendo

Published By: Nintendo

Pikmin is one of those bizarre games that are exclusive to Nintendo consoles, and have always been a cult classic, but never garnered enough attention to break it into the mainstream. The addition of the original game’s protagonist, Captain Olimar, to the Super Smash Bros. franchise brought more attention to Pikmin, and eventually demand a new Pikmin grew. Now, it looks like Pikmin is ready to become a mainstream title, which will bring Pikmin 4 to the Nintendo Switch in 2023. However, we don’t have a lot of information yet about this game, even its exact release date or release window on when it will be coming out in 2023.

4. Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star

Release Date: March 2023

Developed By: Imagineer

Published By: Imagineer

In case you missed the 2018 Fitness Boxing exercise game, you can try out a new boxing routine with the Fist of the North Star instead. This upcoming new game features characters from Fist of the North Star serving as avatars and instructors, with music from the anime that inspired the JoJo franchise playing as you bust moves and throw haymakers. Adding an anime fix to your usual boxing routine will definitely help keep your motivation up as you aspire to beat rivals in this game’s new “Battle Mode.”

3. Metroid Prime Trilogy Remake

Release Date: TBA

Developer: Retro Studios

Publisher: Nintendo

Another Metroid Prime game that we’re waiting for to arrive is the Metroid Prime Trilogy Remake. Note that there hasn’t been any official announcement from Nintendo saying that this is coming, but a lot of evidence out there says that this is indeed coming. We’re not sure what the game plan is for Retro Studios and Nintendo, but it seems like they will be releasing the Trilogy Remake alongside Metroid Prime 4, which is probably why a lot of the details about this trilogy remake and its sequel have been kept under wraps for so long. Hopefully we learn more about this trilogy remake next year.

2. Fire Emblem Engage

Release Date: January 20, 2023

Developed By: Intelligent Systems

Published By: Nintendo

A new Fire Emblem game that brings together the old and the new is coming early next year, featuring a dual-colored-haired protagonist as well as Fire Emblem icons Marth & Celica. The new title will be a mainline game in the Fire Emblem franchise, effectively following up on the highly successful Fire Emblem Three Houses. This new title promises the ability to summon beloved characters, but we don’t know yet what the extent of this will be. Furthermore, the game also says that your new characters will also be highly customizable. Three Houses set a very high bar for the Fire Emblem series, and we’re excited to see how Engage will try to trump that.

1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Release Date: May 12, 2023

Developed By: Nintendo

Published By: Nintendo



The Breath of the Wild sequel finally got a name and it’s called Tears of the Kingdom. The long-awaited sequel is coming out mid-2023, but it doesn’t mean it’s too early for us to include it here. Undoubtedly, the latest Legend of Zelda game will be the most highly anticipated game for the Nintendo Switch for the foreseeable future. Tears of the Kingdom is hotly anticipated mostly because Breath of the Wild was a revolutionary game that inspired many other games, even including the best-selling Elden Ring. Tears of the Kingdom is a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, following its story after Zelda and Link defeated Calamity Ganon. Breath of the Wild already featured a vast and wide open world for players to explore, and Tears of the Kingdom appears to add more verticality to that, featuring sky cities and flying vehicles and platforms. An even bigger Breath of the Wild with new features AND Zelda being more present all across the game? Count me in.

Whatever you’re waiting for, it’s looking like a particularly exciting time to be a Switch owner, that’s for sure. There’s a breadth of many different genres and a plethora of different experiences available in the next few months. Nintendo’s pillar franchises of Mario, Pokemon, and Zelda all have titles in the works.

And that’s our list for our Top 10 Nintendo Switch games that we’re looking forward to – games that aren’t coming to consoles. Which ones are your most anticipated? Looking for the same lists for Xbox Series X, PC, and the PS5? Then check them out below:

