I thought this phone wasn't supposed to ring...

Netflix's The Night Agent is set to begin season 2 production and has added new recruits who will join Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan and Amanda Warren, Deadline exclusively reported.

Berto Colon, Louis Herthum and Arienne Mandi will be joining as series regulars. Brittany Snow and Teddy Sears will play recurring roles.

The Night Agent's new recruits

Colon plays former Marine, Solomon, who becomes a powerful businessman's right-hand man/fixer. Herthum is the said businessman, Jacob Monroe, whose uses his powerful global connections to acquire important information. Mandi plays Noor, a low-level aide for the Iranian mission to the UN in New York, who is set to leverage her ability to access top secret information to provide herself and her family a better life.

Recurring star Snow plays Alice, who was Peter Sutherland's (Basso) mentor and partner during his first assignment in Night Mission. Sears plays Warren, a high-level intelligence officer who ends up becoming the subject of an investigation by Night Action.

The Night Agent is based on Matthew Quirk's 2019 novel of the same name. It follows the story of a low-level FBI agent assigned to work in the White House basement. He's meant to man a phone that never ring – until one night, it does. This then propels him into a conspiracy that ends up leading to the Oval Office.

Shawn Ryan is the series' creator, executive producer and showrunner through his MiddKidd Productions company. He also shares executive producer duties with David Beaubaire, Seth Gordon, Julia Gunn, Marney Hochman, Paul Neinstein, Wiliam Sherak, Nicole Tossou and James Vanderbilt. Sony Pictures Television produced The Night Agent.

Will they be playing The Night Agent's friends or foes?

Colon's credits include playing recurring character Cesar in Netflix's Orange is the New Black and Lorenzo “Cane” Tejada Jr. in Starz's Power Book II: Ghost. His upcoming project is playing Castillo in Max's limited series The Penguin. The Batman spinoff series is produced by Matt Reeves and directed by Craig Zobel.

Herthum played Peter Abernathy, Dolores' father, in HBO's Westworld, which was created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. He recently reunited with Nolan and Joy as Corbell Picket in Prime Video's The Peripheral.

Mandi played Dani Nuñez in The L Word: Generation Q. She also played Iranian judoka Leila Hosseini in the 2023 film Tatami directed by Guy Nattiv & Zar Amir Ebrahimi.

Snow is best known for her role as Chloe in the Pitch Perfect movies. She recently starred in Robert Schwartzman's 2023 film The Good Half and in the A24 movie X. She made her directorial debut in the 2023 drama, Parachute, which she also wrote and produced.

Sears played multiple roles in the TV series The Flash as Jay Garrick, The Flash, Hunter Zolomon, Zoom and Black Flash. He will be playing Dr. Josh Nichols in the upcoming NBC medical drama Dr. Wolf.

The Night Agent's first season was one of Netflix's biggest titles in 2023, with 812.1 million viewing hours.