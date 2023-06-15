One of the joys of buying tickets to events is adding them to your cart for one price only to see the price jump up when you get to the checkout. Well, The White House and Joe Biden are stepping in and implementing a major change for Ticketmaster to attempt to curb hidden fees.

An announcement promoted by the White House said that Ticketmaster plans to offer more “all-in” pricing at over 200 venues and festivals. This would allow buyers to be fully aware of what they're buying and how much they are going to be paying. Ticketmaster will also add the option of receiving the “all-in” price when other tickets sell, the White House announced.

There is precedent for this type of move — Seatgeek has already made that move. It feels refreshing to see ticket prices and know exactly how much you are paying for them. While it won't eliminate silly fees, this move will simply make it transparent.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The reason that this issue has arisen is due to the uptick in ridiculous charges on tickets. Taylor Swift's whole “Eras” tour debacle put the issue of buying tickets on the map, and Live Nation — Ticketmaster's parent company — president and CFO Joe Bertold had to appear before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

As someone going to a ton of concerts this year, this type of rule will be a breath of fresh air. Ticketmaster is the most ticket-buying site, and buying from them has been a pain for years. Hopefully, this new rule can make the whole process easier and less of a headache for everyone involved.