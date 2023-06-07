If you’re new to Brawl Stars, you may be wondering which brawlers in the game work the best. But reading an entire tier list can also be draining, especially if you just want to see how certain brawlers perform. So to make it shorter, here’s a tier list for each brawler in the Legendary category. We’ll update the overall list as we make more tier lists for each rarity.

Here are the Rare, Super Rare, Epic, and Mythic Brawler Tier lists if you're interested in those too.

Brawl Stars Legendary Brawlers: S Tier

Crow – Crow is, has, and always will be literally the most toxic brawler in Brawl Stars. His attack has a nice rang, and although it doesn't deal a ton of damage, it does something better. Crow's attack poisons enemies and deals damage over time, preventing them from healing while also reducing the effectiveness of enemy healers. For example: Poco's Tuning Fork heals 400 HP/sec for 5 seconds. Crow's poison reduces that to 240.

So instead of healing 2000 hit points, Poco can only heal up to 1200.

We love Crow's slowing Toxin Gadget, which slows down enemies for three seconds. It's great for pursuing enemies. We also recommend Extra Toxic, which reduces enemy damage by 25% while they are poisoned. For the cherry on top, his Enduring Toxins Gear increases his poison's damage by 30%. So you can deal more damage, slow your foes down, and reduce their damage as well. Did we mention his Super lets him jump across the map, dealing more damage?

Spike – Spike is one of two silent brawlers in the game (along with Gray). That's because lets his performance do the talking for him. His attack is a ball of spikes that breaks off into different directions, giving Spike a lot of range. But Spike becomes even more deadly with his Curveball Star Power, which lets his projectiles fly off in a curving motion. On game modes like Bounty or Knockout he won't have to go anywhere near his opponents and he can still knock them out.

Spike has a great Super as well, throwing down a zone that slows and damages enemies over time. His Sticky Spikes gear is increases its slow-down effectiveness by 50%! While you're trying to escape with your life, Spike is chasing you down, always able to reach you. We recommend his Life Plant Gadget, which provides cover and provides healing when it's destroyed.

A Tier

Sandy – Sandy actually does decent damage for a support brawler. Additionally, he has many useful tools under his belt to make him even better. His gadgets can either put himself to sleep for healing (Sleep Stimulator) or put enemies to sleep (Sweet Dreams) and stun them. For his Sandstorm Super, he throws a massive camouflage barrier that lasts for 9 seconds.

In that sandstorm is where his Star Powers thrive. He can either heal teammates for 300 HP/sec (Healing Winds) or damage enemies for 100 HP/sec (Rude Sands). Both are useful and provide benefits for your teammates. Sandy also has slightly faster movement speed than a lot of the brawlers in the game. That speed makes all the difference in modes like Gem Grab.

Leon – One of the best brawlers in terms of solo play. Leon moves fast, deals a lot of damage, and has decent range to charge his super. His Super allows him to turn invisible, where he can sneak around the map and seek weaker players. His Clone Projector gadget launches a clone that's great for tricking or revealing enemies, while also serving as an escape plan.

Both of his Star Powers are great. We recommend Invisiheal, as he recharges 1000 HP/sec while invisible. Since his super lasts 6 seconds, it'll only take 4 to heal him completely. You can use whatever remaining time you have to catch up to your foe or get away.

Leon may be best in showdown, but he's also good in modes like Gem Grab if you need someone to sneak in and wipe out the gem grabber. He can then pick up the gems and get out of dodge since he has a very fast movement speed.

B Tier

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Meg – Megpocalypse has just about ended, especially with her four recent nerfs. That being said, she's still good now that she spawns in her Mech form. Her mech can now heal on its own instead of losing HP, though she'll have to charge her super manually. Her mech's main attack may not have great accuracy, but her presence intimidates opponents and sends them fleeing.

Even outside of her mech, she has her uses. She can briefly give herself a shield after her mech explodes (Force Field), and her accuracy is improved Though she may not deal enough damage without her mech, it's nice to have an extra chance to get her mech back. She's useful in modes like Brawl Ball, Heist, and Duo showdown.

Before her nerfs, we probably would have put Meg higher on this list. Farewell, Megpocalypse, may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.

Chester – Chester is annoying. Not just the character's persona, but the brawler himself. He's just so random that you never know what to expect with him. His main attack shoots one, two, or three bells in that order (or 4 with his Bell O' Mania Star Power, which we highly recommend). Most Chesters fire off their first shot to shoot 2-3-4 projectiles all at once for more damage.

Even with nerfs, Chester has good range, solid damage output, and his super doesn't take long to charge. His super can be one of five different things:

Candy Popper – An explosive bomb that destroys walls

Jawbreaker – stuns enemies

Salmiakki – poison gas that damages enemies over time for 7 seconds

Pop Rocks – Damages and slows enemies for 10 seconds while in its radius

Strong Mint – Heals HP for 3 seconds after a one second delay

So you never know what to expect with our trouble-causing jester. His spicy dice gadget can change his super randomly, or his candy beans gadget gives him a random buff for 5 seconds. Chester may be random, but he sure is a lot of fun to play with.

Brawl Stars Legendary Brawlers: C Tier

Amber – Hear me out here. I understand the frustration of Amber mains seeing her here so low, especially with her new gear that slows enemies in her oil puddles. But Amber has a fundamental flaw that makes her difficult to pick up and play.

Amber can't aim without firing her attack. Unless your enemy is idle or standing in front of you, it's nearly impossible to wipe them out without missing some of your flames. And when Amber is low on ammo, she's useless until it's about 75% reloaded.

Both of Amber's Star Powers revolve around her super. One lets her spawn 2 puddles (Wild Flames), whereas the other increases her reload speed by 50% (Scorchin Siphon). But the problem is that most people are smart to her flame tactics. Just stay out of the puddle or trick her to shoot it early, and Amber is toast. Fire Starters is a nice gadget for creating a puddle to reload in or attack with, but it doesn't save her.

Overall, she's not terrible, but she needs some time getting used to.

That wraps it up for the Brawl Stars Legendary Brawlers Tier List. Our final one is going to be a tier list for Chromatic brawlers. Once we have wrapped up that final tier list, we'll work on putting together a massive one with all rarities combined for your convenience.

Until then, check out ClutchPoints Gaming for more Brawl Stars and Gaming content.