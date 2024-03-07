The 2024 NFL Draft Combine is officially in the books and now it's time to dissect some of the biggest sleepers who made themselves more than a few extra bucks with strong performances.
Among them are a monstrous defensive tackle by way of Western Michigan and Florida State as well as a shifty, blistering fast receiver from a once-proud ACC program trying to put itself back on the college football map. As the news cycle calms down from this past weekend's combine, the spotlight has been shined on the deep tight end class. The wide receiver class was also profiled with Rome Odunze among the high risers.
Here are three prospects that helped themselves dramatically during the combine and now have become prospects to watch for April's NFL Draft in Detroit:
1. Braden Fiske, Florida State-
Fiske wowed onlookers at the NFL Draft combine as the former Florida State Seminole defensive tackle rumbled through drills quick and long alike. Fiske's 6-foot-5, 298 pound frame looked bigger and stronger in gym clothes than it did in uniform showcasing his frightening power and locomotive like bulk once he gets going.
The NFL Draft Combine breakout star is now projected to go in the second round after a strong combine showing. Fiske recorded a position best 4.78 second 40-yard dash and also ranked first in vertical jump, broad jump and shuttle times.
Granted, he went up against some bigger players and he still has a lot to prove in terms of his overall consistency.
But the Michigan City, Indiana native Fiske has proven has can disrupt and greatly damage opposing offenses with his six-sack performance for a dominant FSU team last season. The NFL Draft's certified sleeper is now projected as a late first rounder to mid-second rounder.
DT Braden Fiske just ran a 4.78u 40 at the Combine 😳
📺: 2024 #NFLCombine on NFL Network
📱: Stream on #NFLPluspic.twitter.com/DXUrNGqADU
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 29, 2024
2. Malik Washington, Virginia-
At just 5-foot-8, 194 pounds, Washington is going to need one particular team to fall in love with him in order to be selected high in the 2024 NFL Draft.
With blistering times at the combine, he may have set himself up to be drafted higher than most pundits expected. Washington quietly had a phenomenal season for the Hoos in Charlottesville and he backed it up at the combine in Indianapolis.
On the season, Washington had over 1,400 yards and nine scores. At the combine, he ran a 4.47 40-yard dash and was first in vertical leap measurements. Washington's strength is better than he is given credit for and his leaping ability and low to the ground build help him to play bigger than his size.
He is now projected to be taken anywhere from rounds two through four in the 2024 NFL Draft and some team will likely be getting a steal.
3. Ben Sinnott, Kanas State-
The Kansas State football team finished 9-4 last season and the passing attack led by Sinnott and Will Howard, now headed to Ohio State football, was a big reason why.
Sinnott is 6-foot-4, 247 pounds offering quality size and production from the tight end position. This season, he caught 49 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns under the Wildcats in Big 12 play. Sinnott is far from a household name, but he put on a show at the 2024 NFL Combine.
Sinnott ranked first in broad jump, first in three-cone, third in shuttle and first in vertical leap. Sinnott is a well-built prospect with enough potential to warrant being taken in the second round, although the prediction here is that he will slip to the third round as some teams may have concerns with his lack of elite production in 2023.
Regardless, Sinnott looks like the type of player who can contribute from day one in training camp. The NFL Draft Combine success story is likely to be one of the most productive players in this draft class as he continues to grow into his considerable natural gifts.