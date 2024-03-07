The 2024 NFL Combine is now over, so it's time to look at who could have made potential leaps in their 2024 NFL Draft stock with the event coming up in early April. In this case, we're looking at the tight end position.
If you're looking for quarterbacks, wide receivers, and even some edge rushers, then this is the year for a lot of teams. If you're looking for a tight end, though, this may not be the year for your team, as it's definitely one of the weaker classes. Outside of Georgia's Brock Bowers, there aren't a lot of standouts at the position. And Bowers, of course, didn't participate in the annual event.
Eleven other tight ends from as many schools did participate, however. So, which ones gave a boost to their NFL Draft stock?
Theo Johnson, Penn State
It's likely that Theo Johnson didn't have a lot of recognition coming into the NFL Combine due to the Nittany Lions' pedestrian offense, where in his senior year he accrued 32 catches for just 325 yards but did have six touchdowns. Johnson, however, put on quite the show during the 2024 NFL Combine.
His 20-yard shuttle was good enough for first place, while his 40-yard dash at 4.57, 10-5 broad jump, and 39.5″ vertical jump were all good enough for second among fellow tight ends. Johnson is the only tight end in NFL Combine history going back to 1987 to run a sub 4.6 40-yard dash weighing over 255 pounds and post a vertical of over 39 inches, per Warren Sharp.
Johnson's NFL Combine testing numbers were said to be so significant that they were comparable to former New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham. With comps like that, it's likely Johnson's draft stock got a major boost.
Ben Sinnott, Kansas State
The one tight end that seemed to wow those in Indianapolis is the Wildcats' tight end. He may not have been the fastest of the bunch, placing eighth in the 40-yard dash with a 4.65, but he had the best vertical (40 inches) and broad jump (10-6) among his competitors. Not to mention his short shuttle clocked in at 4.23.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder is said to have great athleticism, is a natural pass catcher, and a great blocking tight end. He may have earned himself a higher draft pick with his NFL Combine performance. He is projected as a third-round pick, but with his performance over the weekend, he could have made himself the second tight end taken off the board.
Devin Culp, Washington
When most people thought of the 2023 Washington Huskies, it's likely they considered the offense, but Culp wasn't at the top of their list. Names like wide receivers Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk, and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. were the stars. That seems clear by Culp's meager 16 catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns during the 2023 season.
Should Culp find the right home, his athleticism — he was ranked as the best tight end that participated with a 92 “Athleticism Score,” per NFL Next Gen Stats — can easily make him a weapon for an NFL team. He showed some of that athleticism at the NFL Combine when he ran the fastest 40-yard dash of any tight end that participated with a speedy 4.47, which was a full tenth of a second faster than any other. That should have definitely opened up a lot of eyes during the weekend, making way for Culp to be a potential steal in the 2024 NFL Draft.