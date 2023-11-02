Chet Holmgren is raring to redeem himself after the Thunder choked away a 22-point lead against the Pelicans on Wednesday night.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, for most of their Wednesday night battle against the New Orleans Pelicans, were on cruise control, even going ahead by as many as 22 points in the second quarter after a Chet Holmgren and-one layup. But as we've seen in just the past week, there is no such thing as a safe lead in the NBA. The Minnesota Timberwolves blew a 21-point lead against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday and then the Phoenix Suns choked away a 20-point advantage over the San Antonio Spurs yesterday. Now, it's the Thunder's turn to join that ignominious company.

The Pelicans went on an 18-4 run since going down by 22 in the midway point of the second quarter, pulling to within eight points, and then it was a close game from there. That was until the Thunder lost any semblance of rhythm in the fourth quarter and the Pelicans began to pull away en route to a 110-106 defeat for OKC — a disappointing outcome given how impressive they have been to start the year.

For a young team these speedbumps on their way to the top of the totem pole cannot be avoided. Now, what's important for this youthful Thunder team is to put the pain of losing a 22-point lead, at home no less, and apply whatever lessons they learned in this crushing defeat, which is what Chet Holmgren is raring to do.

“Obviously it hurts to lose. It just fires us up more to get back in tomorrow,” Holmgren told reporters after the Thunder's crushing defeat, per Rylan Stiles of Thunderous Intentions.

The Thunder, of course, do not have a game tomorrow, but that shouldn't prevent them from putting in less than 100 percent effort in practice nonetheless. For such an inexperienced team, it will take time for them to get the hang of being composed in the face of adversity, and although it sucks for Chet Holmgren and company to be learning this lesson the hard way, it'll be helpful for them in the long run.

Now, expect the Thunder to give it their all against another veteran team when they take on the Golden State Warriors on Friday night at home.