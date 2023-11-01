Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs looked outclassed for the majority of their Tuesday night battle against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. The Suns led by double digits for the majority of the game, all the while Wembanyama was having his fair share of struggles in putting the ball through the hoop. But as the old adage goes, it ain't over until it's over, and the Suns learned that the hard way.

Despite entering the fourth quarter facing a 13-point deficit, there was no quit in Wembanyama and the Spurs. They pulled to within five points in the final minute, setting the stage for the young Frenchman's heroics. Down 114-109, Wembanyama nailed a midrange jumper and hammered down a putback dunk off of a Devin Vassell three-point miss to put the Spurs to within one. That only set up what was an embarrassing possession for the Suns.

Instead of calling timeout and advancing the ball, the Suns inbounded from the backcourt and gave the ball to Kevin Durant. Durant was then swarmed by Tre Jones and Keldon Johnson; Johnson then snatched the ball right out of the Suns star's grasp and then he nailed an in-your-face layup over Josh Okogie, giving the Spurs a one-point lead with one second remaining in the game.

The Spurs did not have the game won at that point; they still had to defend the Suns' last gasp at salvaging the game everyone thought was theirs just a few minutes ago. Everyone in the building knew that the ball was going to Kevin Durant's hands and surely enough, it did, although the Suns star was unable to sink a tough fallaway jumper over, who else, Keldon Johnson.

Victor Wembanyama is showing that he truly does have the clutch gene, which bodes well for his development as the Spurs' lead guy. And he need not do it alone, as he has the talented Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell by his side. Meanwhile, for the Suns, they'll be regretting that they even let the game get to this point, especially when they were on point for most of the night.