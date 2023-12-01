Amid a solid, if not impressive rookie season, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault had high praise for Chet Holmgren.

Chet Holmgren is getting put through the ringer. That's what happens when you're a rookie, after all. Even while he's getting all of the attention, though, the Oklahoma City Thunder rookie is still balling out this season. The star center is a big reason why OKC is surging this season and are at the top of the Western Conference right now.

The scary thing is… he's only going to get better. Following a solid performance against the Lakers in a win, Thunder rookie head coach Mark Daigneault talked about Holmgren and his play moving forward. Daigneault said that the star will only get better as he gets more experience under his belt.

“Mark Daigneault on Chet Holmgren “he is going to be a better player with every experience and the way he reacts to those experiences” said he held his own throughout the week against really tough matchups but the biggest thing is he will learn from this week.”

Holmgren is averaging 17.9 points this season on relatively solid efficiency, along with 7.8 rebounds per game. It's been a rather up-and-down season for the Thunder rookie. The good news is that the bright flashes are coming more often for Holmgren: a 33-piece against the Sixers a few games ago is the perfect example.

Besides, Holmgren isn't pressured to take the reins of the team this early into his career. After an All-NBA season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to prove that he deserves to be called one of the top guards in the league. That one-two punch, along with a solid group of young players, has the Thunder on top of the NBA world.