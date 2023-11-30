Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren surpasses Victor Wembanyama as the early NBA Rookie of the Year favorite

There may be someone coming to steal Victor Wembanyama's Rookie of the Year award. The No. 1 overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs has been the favorite for the 2023 ROY since he was drafted, but he may have competition from Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren, who has officially passed Wembanyama as the favorite in the odds.

The new favorite for the NBA Rookie of the Year award is Holmgren, who now has -145 odds. Wembanyama is close behind Holmgren, with -110 odds to win, per FanDuel Sportsbook. At the moment, Holmgren and Wembanyama are the heavy favorites for the award, with Pistons' Ausar Thompson in third place far behind with +10000 odds. The Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. is in fourth with +12000 odds.

Despite being drafted second overall in 2022, Chet Holmgren is in consideration for the Rookie of the Year award since he missed the entire 2022-2023 season with a Lisfranc injury. In his debut year, he has averaged 17.9 points, eight rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Though Wembanyama has better averages — he's put up 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game — he's still trailing Holmgren.

Where Holmgren has the advantage statistically is he accuracy when shooting. Holmgren has a 53.8% on field goals and 43.1% from the three-point line, compared to Wembanyama who shoots 43% from the field and just 27.5% on three-pointers.

The Rookie of the Year award should be a tight race for much of the season, unless one of these two young stars runs away with it. Barring an uprise from one of the other rookies, it should stay between Holmgren and Wembanyama.