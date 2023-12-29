Which team will gain an edge with the season series tied 1-1?

We're set for another prediction and pick for today's stacked NBA slate as we turn our attention towards this next divisional matchup between two of the West's best teams. The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-9) will visit the Denver Nuggets (23-10) as the two teams meet for the third time this season with the series at one-a-piece. Check out our NBA odds series for our Thunder-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently in third-place in the Western Conference and they're in the midst of a tight race sitting at just 2.5 games back of the lead. They've won four of their last five games and this one will be especially meaningful as they can take the lead in the season series against the Nuggets and continue to chase them in the standings.

The Denver Nuggets are second overall in the Western Conference and they're 9-1 over their last 10 games. They'll be looking for their seventh-straight victory in this one as they dropped their most recent meeting with OKC by just one point. Still, with the hot streak they're currently on, they come into this one as short home favorites.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Nuggets Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: +2.5 (-108)

Denver Nuggets: -2.5 (-112)

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How to Watch Thunder vs. Nuggets

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Altitude Sports, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

The Thunder have been playing extremely consistent basketball over the last month and they're improving their record by rebounding from losses with two-game and three-game winning streaks. They've been very good about avoiding consecutive losses and much of that is due to their willingness to evolve as a young team. Chet Holmgren continues to grow each night and he's currently taking all the rookie shine away from Victor Wembanyama with the way he's been asserting himself over some of the league's best big men. He's been holding his own against teams like the Timberwolves and Knicks, resulting in great success for the Thunder moving forward.

Holmgren was dominant in his last meeting against the Nuggets by grabbing 10 rebounds and notching an impressive eight blocks on the night. They were able to squeak by on a one-point win, but they shouldn't forget that the Nuggets embarrassed them by 33 points in their first game. It's going to take a strong effort on defense from the Thunder to get this win and if they can stop Jamal Murray from getting to the free-throw line, they should be able to contain Jokic by stuffing the paint. Look for them to continue shooting from deep as they've been hitting a rhythm over the last two games.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

The Denver Nuggets are the hottest team in the NBA right now and they're looking for their seventh consecutive win. They're also one of the league's best home teams with a 13-2 record. They're currently building a ton of momentum in their own building as they'll be hosting once again after two double-digit wins against the Warriors and Grizzlies. This Thunder team actually handed the Nuggets their last loss, so it'll be their toughest test in two weeks since going on this streak. Nevertheless, Jamal Murray's confidence is at a high-point right now and the Nuggets are looking every bit of the returning NBA Champions.

Nikola Jokic notched yet another triple-double in their last win over the Grizzlies and he did so in perfect fashion by going 11-11 from the field, 3-3 from the line, and a +25 differential when on the floor. When he's playing at this kind of level, the Nuggets become an impossible team to beat at home and it doesn't help opponents that Jamal Murray is once again hitting his stride. Their injury report is yet to be released, so we may want to wait and see who will be available. Given the betting lines, however, the Nuggets look to be rightful favorites with a 22-8 record when listed as such.

Final Thunder-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

This is going to be another great installment in this rivalry series and it'll be interesting to see if the Nuggets send out a fully healthy squad for this one. The Thunder seem to be ready with the added rest and they're determined to gain some ground in the tight divisional race. It'll be tough to do so on the Nuggets floor, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could have another great scoring performance and lift them to a win here.

The difference in this game could be the absence of Aaron Gordon and his ability to snatch rebounds around the paint. Without him, the Nuggets lack a secondary defender to help Jokic and the MVP could have his hands full with this young Thunder squad without his frontcourt mate. For our prediction, we'll roll with the Oklahoma City Thunder to get this win as road underdogs.

Final Thunder-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder +2.5 (-108)