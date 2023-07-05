The Detroit Tigers welcomed Tarik Skubal back to the mound after almost a year of recovery from a flexor tendon injury in his left elbow. The 26-year-old has steadily improved over the years and, even after a long rehab, showed that he still throws gas.

Against the Oakland Athletics in Comerica Park, Skubal allowed just one base runner (a plunking to Brent Rooker) and struck out six batters in four innings of work. He got a K against the first batter he faced and notched four in a row over the second and third innings. The Tigers lost 1-0 in 10 innings but Skubal looking so solid in his first game back made it a good game for the team overall.

Tarik Skubal, 98mph Bohemian Rhaspody Sword. ⚔️⚰️💀🪦 pic.twitter.com/4pA4E1DY5y — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 4, 2023

The Tigers will really need Skubal as their pitching falls further into disarray for many reasons despite having some real talent there. In the eyes of manager A.J. Hinch, Skubal is fit for the job. He has massive expectations for him, according to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic.

“I kind of expect Skubal to be a monster every time,” Hinch said, via The Athletic. “He’s an incredible pitcher, and I think the best part was how much he harnessed his emotions. He pitches with such fire, such aggressiveness, and I know he was very excited to be back out here…I expect him to be great. He’s one of the best pitchers in baseball, quite honestly, when he’s right.”

That is quite the take from the Tigers' manager. Skubal has never had an ERA under three yet in his career and even in the minor leagues did not have an insane ERA. While he is good, his production doesn’t match the endorsement from Hinch. Perhaps, though, it could eventually. Skubal has allowed fewer home runs and walks over the years, improving his FIP to an impressive 2.96 last season.

As the All-Star break nears, the Tigers are 37-47. Things are still going rough for them but getting Tarik Skubal back is at least one good thing they have going for them. With so much uncertainty around the team, it's good for them to have stability.