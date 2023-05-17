Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez is off to his best start in eight MLB seasons. The Tigers ace has been just that, an ace, for a surprise Detroit team that is hovering around .500 at the quarter mark of the season.

Rodriguez has a 1.57 ERA and five quality starts in eight games this season. He’s allowed just two runs in his last 42.2 innings. He’s likely been even better than what the Tigers could have imagined he’d be when they signed him to a five-year deal in November 2021.

“It means every five days we think we have an excellent shot to win, and the other four days we have a very positive and influential presence in our dugout who is helping some of our younger pitchers,” Tigers president Scott Harris said. “Eduardo’s performance out of the gate is one of the best storylines in our organization right now.”

Rodriguez made 17 starts last season, missing a huge portion of the year due to injury and a personal matter. The Tigers would love to see him stay healthy for as much as possible, as his performance will likely have an impact on the direction of their season.

If the team continues to stay in playoff contention and Rodriguez pitches well, the Tigers could be buyers at the trade deadline. If they fall back down to earth and slip out of the race, they could get maximum value from a contending team desperate for pitching help.

For now, Eduardo Rodriguez is at the top of his game and mowing down major-league hitters for a young Tigers team.