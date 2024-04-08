It is interleague baseball on a Tuesday as the Detroit Tigers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Pirates prediction, pick, and how to watch.
The Tigers and Pirates will be finishing up a quick two-game series with this game. They will play on Monday at 6:40 PM ET before playing this game on Tuesday Afternoon. The Tigers are heading into the game on Monday at 6-3, sitting second in the AL Central. They will be sending Reese Olson to the mound to make the start in this one. In his first start of the year, he went 5.2 innings, giving up three hits and striking out three without giving up a run. Meanwhile, the Pirates enter the game on Monday sitting at 8-2, which is the best record in the NL Central. They will be sending Mitch Keller to the mound. He is 0-1 with a 6.55 ERA in two starts and 11.0 innings of work.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Tigers-Pirates Odds
Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+155)
Moneyline: -102
Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-188)
Moneyline: -116
Over: 9 (-105)
Under: 9 (-115)
How to Watch Tigers vs. Pirates
Time: 12:35 PM ET/ 9:35 AM PT
TV: BSDET/SNP/MLB.TV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 8th game with the Pirates.
While the Tigers are winning, it is not producing a ton on offense. They are 27th in the majors in runs scored, 26th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging. Platoon Catcher Carson Kelly has led the team in terms of RBIs so far this year. In his seven games, he has hit .286, with. a double and a home run, leading to hitting five RBIs this year. Meanwhile, Riley Green and Mark Canha sit second on the team in RBIs this year. Both of them have four RBIs. Canha is hitting better out of the two. He is hitting .214 with a .389 on-base percentage while having two home runs and a double. Green is hitting .188 but does have a .316 on-base percentage. He has three home runs for his four RBIs.
Spencer Torkelson is struggling some at the plate this year. He is hitting just .184, with two RBIs and two doubles. He is second on the team in runs scored though. Torkelson is hitting .200 with a .333 OPB with runners in scoring position through. overall, the Tigers are not hitting badly with runners in scoring position. They are hitting .254 with a .324 on-base percentage. This is led by Gio UIrshela, who is hitting .600 with runners in scoring position.
The pitching for the Tigers has been solid. They are seventh in the majors in ERA, third in WHIP, and second in opponent batting average. Casey Mize will be on the mound for the Tigers in this one. He has made one start, going 4.1 innings, giving up five hits and three runs. Mize did strike out four but issued two walks in the a nor decision against the Mets. The only current member of the Pirates that Mize has faced is Michael A. Taylor. Taylor is 3-11 with an RBI against Mize.
Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 8th game with the Tigers.
The Pirates have been solid on offense this year. They are fourth in runs scored, sixth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging percentage. Bryan Reynolds has been solid this year for the Pirates. He is hitting .233 with a home run and four doubles. Further, he has a .353 on-base percentage and nine RBIs this year. Connor Joe has also been great. He has a home run and four doubles, which has led to seven RBIs. Further, Joe is hitting .294 this uyear with a .415 on-base percentage. He also leads the team with ten run scores.
Michael A. Taylor is also batting well He has a .429 batting average this year while getting on base at a .438 rate. He has two doubles and six RBIs. Further, Taylor has scored seven times. That is the same amount of times that Oneil Cruz has scored. Zruiz is hitting .333 this year, with a .364 on-base percentage. He has his seven runs, with the help of a double and two home runs. He has also driven in four. Furthermore, the P{riates have been solid with runners in scoring position this year. They are hitting .258 whole having a .3171 on-base percentage. Reynolds, Taylor, and Joe, plus Rowdy Tellez and Ke'Bryan Hayes are all hitting above .300 in those situations.
The Pirates pitching has been solid as well. They are tenth in team ERA, fifth in WHIP, and seventh in opponent batting average. Martin Perez has made two starts this year., going 11 innings this year with three runs. Furthermore, he has a 2.45 ERA, with a 1.55 WHIP and a 1-0 record this year. Current members of the Tigers have 73 at-bats against Perez. They have hit .274 with a .321 on-base percentage while driving in nine runs.
Final Tigers-Pirates Prediction & Pick
While many of the Tigers have seen Martin Perez before, whereas most members of the Pirates have not faced Mize, that may not be a major difference. Both pitchers have been solid this year, but the Pirate's offense has been, much better. The Pirates have multiple players hitting well, and getting on base great. They are the better team in this one.
Final Tigers-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Pirates +1.5 (-188)