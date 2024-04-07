The Detroit Tigers hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Tigers-Pirates prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Tigers are coming off a series loss against the Oakland Athletics, which puts a damper on their hot start to the year. After winning the first game 5-4, the Tigers scored just one run over the next 18 innings against the Athletics. Despite that, the Tigers are still 6-3 on the season, and 5-1 on the road. They are playing decent baseball, and are capable of turning it around.
The Pirates are 8-2 through their first 10 games, and they have just beat the Baltimore Orioles in two of the three games played this weekend. Pittsburgh was able to get it done on the mound, but their bats are just as hot. They own a .266 batting average with 59 runs scored in 10 games played.
Reese Olson will get the ball for the Tigers. Mitch Keller starts for the Pirates.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Tigers-Pirates Odds
Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-194)
Moneyline: +106
Pittsburgh Pirates: -1.5 (+158)
Moneyline: -124
Over: 8.5 (-108)
Under: 8.5 (-112)
How to Watch Tigers vs. Pirates
Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Tigers should be able to get something going on offense in this game. Keller is off to a rough start in his first two games. He has allowed five runs (four earned) in each of his first two starts, and 15 total hits. He also has just eight strikeouts in 11 innings pitched. His hard hit and barrel percentages are up while his strikeout percentage is down. The Tigers need to force him into the zone Monday night. If they can do that, they will win this game.
Reese Olson went 5.2 scoreless innings against the New York Mets in his first outing. He allowed just three hits and struck 0ut three. The Pirates have some solid bats in their lineup, but so does every team. Olson needs to repeat his success in this game. If he can get extended and allow just two or three runs, the Tigers will have a good chance of starting this series out with a win.
Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win
As mentioned, Keller is not having the best start to his 2024 campaign. However, one number that jumps off the page is his chase rate of 38.5 percent. The Tigers are middle of the pack offensively in chase percentage and chase contact percentage. Keller should be able to get the Tigers to chase some more pitches in this game, and that would work in his favor.
Pittsburgh needs to continue their offensive start. They are top-10 in batting average, slugging percentage, and on-base percentage. They also walk at a high rate. The Pirates need to cut down on their strikeouts a little bit, but they have traded strikeouts for the hard hits all season. As long as the Pirates continue hitting as they have been, they can pull off the win Monday night.
Final Tigers-Pirates Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a close game. I think it can end within a run, as well. Both teams have had surprising starts to the season, so it makes it a tough choice. However, I will take the Tigers to cover the spread.
Final Tigers-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Tigers +1.5 (-194)