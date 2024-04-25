The UFC Vegas 91 Main Card is live from the UFC Apex as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for the opening bout scheduled for the Welterweight (170) Division. UFC veteran Tim “Dirty Bird” Means will take on Serbia's Uros “The Doctor” Medic in a can't-miss scrap to open the Main Card action. Check out our UFC odds series for our Means-Medic prediction and pick.
Tim Means (35-11-1) has gone 15-12-1 during his long UFC career since 2012. He's still competing hard at 40 years old and has managed to maintain a 4-3 record over his last seven fights. He comes into this one fresh off TKO victory over Andre Fialho in his last fight and will be looking for another exciting brawl in this one. Means stands 6'2″ with a 75-inch reach.
Uros Medic (9-2) has gone 3-2 inside of the UFC since his debut in 2021. He's a DWCS alum and has made big on his opportunity, notching exciting finishes over the likes of Omar Morales and Matthew Semelsberger. He dropped his last fight to Myktybek Orolbai via submission in his last bout, so he's hoping to bounce back here as the sizable betting favorite. Medic stands 6'1″ with a 71-inch reach.
Here are the UFC Vegas 91 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 91 Odds: Tim Means-Uros Medic Odds
Tim Means: +260
Uros Medic: -310
Over 1.5 rounds: -165
Under 1.5 rounds: +135
*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why Tim Means Will Win
After suffering three-straight losses to a line of killers in the division, Tim Means had a lot to prove in his last fight against dangerous striker Andre Fialho. After looking down-and-out for much of the first round, Means used his cardio to his advantage and poured the pressure onto his opponent late in the fight. His late outburst turned the tide and Means was eventually able to find the finish with knees up the middle in the clinch. After over a decade in the UFC, he's one of the toughest fighters on the roster and can never be discounted during a fight.
Tim Means will face a similar opponent here in Uros Medic and he'll likely have to survive another onslaught in the first round. Still, his opponent has a tendency to get caught in compromising situations on the ground, so look for Means to stay patient throughout the exchanges and turn up the heat when Medic starts to waver. If he's able to time it right, Medic will tire from seeking the finish and Means will be able to hop on his back or neck for a submission opportunity. Either way, don't expect Tim Means to go quietly in this one.
Why Uros Medic Will Win
With back-to-back TKO wins over Omar Morales and Matthew Semelsberger, Uros Medic immediately established himself as a name to watch in the Welterweight Division. During his last fight, he ran into an extremely dangerous prospect in Myktybek Orolbai of Kyrgyzstan and was caught in a neck-crank submission. Clearly, Medic was unaware of his opponents' grappling level and was caught lacking in terms of his defense. He'll be more cognizant of the choke submissions as Means likes to utilize them in a similar manner. In terms of striking, Medic is the much more active fighter and has the much faster boxing combinations.
Defense will be a constant theme for Uros Medic throughout this fight and while he wants to go and chase the finish, he'll have to take his time in breaking Means down and finding a path to victory. If he over-extends or leaves himself exposed, he could get caught in a submission attempt or something quick on the feet. However, if we see a measured approach from Medic, he should have all the striking advantages to finish this fight on the feet.
Final Tim Means-Uros Medic Prediction & Pick
This will be a great fight to open the Main Card and both fighters will be looking to end this fight before the judges can get involved. Tim Means had a similar opponent last time out in Andre Fialho and if he can weather the early storm of Medic's striking, he could be able to turn this tide late and find a finish against a tired opponent.
Uros Medic will have to stay composed throughout this fight and he can't chase the finish with reckless abandon. He'll need to keep his defense sound and output consistent. His cardio will also be a huge focal point of this fight as Means has the ability to push hard for all 15 minutes.
For our prediction, we're going to roll with Uros Medic to get the win. However, look towards betting a Tim Means live-line if Medic starts to waver in terms of his cardio. I like this fight to hit the over as both guys won't be giving much in terms of takedowns or clean shots. Expect this to be a back-and-forth scrap that hits rounds 2 and 3.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Tim Means-Uros Medic Prediction & Pick: Uros Medic (-310); OVER 1.5 Rounds (-165)